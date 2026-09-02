Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde chaired a review meeting for Ganesh Chaturthi, announcing the 'Shree Ganesha Arogyacha' initiative for free health check-ups. Preparations include setting up 378 immersion sites and extensive civic repairs across the city.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday convened a review meeting at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters to discuss preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi preparations. In a post on X, Tawde stated that the introduction of the 'Shree Ganesha Arogyacha' initiative was announced during the meeting. Under this program, free health check-ups and eyeglass distribution will be provided for Ganesh devotees, alongside breast cancer screenings for women across various pandals.

‘Shree Ganesha Arogyacha’ Initiative and Preparations

"A review meeting was held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters to celebrate this year's Shri Ganeshotsav in a safe, eco-friendly, and health-conscious environment. During the meeting, the 'Shree Ganesha Arogyacha' initiative was announced as per the vision of Honorable Chief Minister Shri@Dev_Fadnavis ji. Under this, free health check-ups, eyeglass distribution for Ganesh devotees, and breast cancer screenings for women will be conducted in pandals. The Ganesh mandals were urged to provide space for this purpose," said Tawde.

She further highlighted that instructions have been issued to ensure that restrooms remain open for women round-the-clock throughout the festival. In compliance with High Court directives, the immersion of idols up to six feet must be conducted in artificial ponds on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. To facilitate immersion, 378 immersion sites, comprising 44 seafronts, 23 natural water bodies, and 281 artificial ponds, are being prepared across Mumbai. Information regarding these designated immersion sites will be accessible to the public via QR codes and Google Maps. "Instructions were given to keep Hirakni rooms and restrooms open for women 24 hours during the festival. Works to fill potholes on procession and immersion routes, remove cables, and prune trees are underway at a fast pace. 858 tons of shadu soil and 25,400 litres of eco-friendly colors have been distributed free of cost to sculptors. As per the High Court's directives, immersion of idols up to 6 feet must be done in artificial ponds, and in Mumbai, 378 immersion sites (44 seafronts, 23 natural, and 281 artificial ponds) are being prepared. Information about immersion sites will be available via 'QR Code' and Google Maps," added Tawde.

Mayor Reviews Civic Works with Mandals

Later, speaking to ANI, the Mumbai Mayor stated that heads of various Ganpati mandals participated in the meeting. She added that discussions also focused on crucial pre-festival civic works, including pothole repairs, water supply logistics, and beach maintenance. Tawde noted that the municipal corporation has been actively working on these tasks for the past month. "Today, I convened a meeting at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation ahead of the Ganpati festival. Heads of various Ganpati Mandals participated in this meeting. Discussions were held regarding pre-festival preparations--such as repairing potholes, water supply arrangements, and beach preparations. The Municipal Corporation has been working on these preparations for the past month. Additionally, potential changes based on suggestions received during today's meeting were also discussed," said Tawde.

Ganesh Chaturthi, an auspicious 10-day festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. In 2026, the festivities are set to commence on September 14 with the ritualistic idol installation (Sthapana) and will culminate with the grand immersion procession (Visarjan) on Anant Chaturdashi. (ANI)