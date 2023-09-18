Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Irresistable Modak recipes for celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant and joyous Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. It's a time when devotees across India come together to honor Lord Ganesha with elaborate prayers, colorful decorations, and, of course, delicious offerings. One of the most beloved and sought-after treats during this auspicious occasion is the Modak.

Modak, a sweet dumpling, is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite food. It symbolizes his love for sweets and is an integral part of the celebrations. Here's a recipe of the traditional steamed Modak that will add a dash of sweetness to your Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Traditional Steamed Modak: The first recipe we'll explore is the classic steamed Modak. This healthier version is made with rice flour dough filled with a jaggery and coconut mixture, flavored with cardamom, and wrapped into adorable dumplings. It's not only delicious but also a great choice for those looking for a low-oil, low-calorie option.

1 cup rice flour

1 cup water

A pinch of salt

1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

For the Filling:

1 cup grated coconut

1 cup grated jaggery

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the Dough: In a saucepan, bring water to a boil with a pinch of salt and ghee.

Reduce the heat and add rice flour to it while continuously stirring.

Cook the mixture until it forms a soft, non-sticky dough. Set it aside to cool. Make the Filling: In a separate pan, combine grated coconut and grated jaggery.

Cook this mixture on low heat while stirring until the jaggery melts and blends with the coconut.

Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder (if using) for flavor.

Remove from heat and let it cool. Shape the Modaks: Grease your palms with a little ghee to prevent sticking.

Take a small portion of the rice flour dough and flatten it into a small disc on your palm.

Place a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery mixture in the center.

Carefully gather the edges and shape it into a modak by pinching the top to create a pattern. Steam the Modaks: Place the modaks in a greased steamer plate or idli stand.

Steam them for about 10-15 minutes until they become translucent and firm. Serve: Once steamed, let them cool slightly before serving. These steamed modaks are ready to be offered to Lord Ganesha and enjoyed as a delightful treat.