Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Irresistable Modak recipes for celebrations

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with this delightful Modak recipes: Traditional Steamed Modak adds an extra layer of authenticity during celebrations

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Irresistable Modak recipes for celebrations ATG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant and joyous Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. It's a time when devotees across India come together to honor Lord Ganesha with elaborate prayers, colorful decorations, and, of course, delicious offerings. One of the most beloved and sought-after treats during this auspicious occasion is the Modak.

    Modak, a sweet dumpling, is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite food. It symbolizes his love for sweets and is an integral part of the celebrations. Here's a recipe of the traditional steamed Modak that will add a dash of sweetness to your Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Check out Ganpati aarti, bhajan and more

    Traditional Steamed Modak: The first recipe we'll explore is the classic steamed Modak. This healthier version is made with rice flour dough filled with a jaggery and coconut mixture, flavored with cardamom, and wrapped into adorable dumplings. It's not only delicious but also a great choice for those looking for a low-oil, low-calorie option.

    • 1 cup rice flour
    • 1 cup water
    • A pinch of salt
    • 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

    For the Filling:

    • 1 cup grated coconut
    • 1 cup grated jaggery
    • 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
    • A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)

    Instructions:

    1. Prepare the Dough:

      • In a saucepan, bring water to a boil with a pinch of salt and ghee.
      • Reduce the heat and add rice flour to it while continuously stirring.
      • Cook the mixture until it forms a soft, non-sticky dough. Set it aside to cool.

    2. Make the Filling:

      • In a separate pan, combine grated coconut and grated jaggery.
      • Cook this mixture on low heat while stirring until the jaggery melts and blends with the coconut.
      • Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder (if using) for flavor.
      • Remove from heat and let it cool.

    3. Shape the Modaks:

      • Grease your palms with a little ghee to prevent sticking.
      • Take a small portion of the rice flour dough and flatten it into a small disc on your palm.
      • Place a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery mixture in the center.
      • Carefully gather the edges and shape it into a modak by pinching the top to create a pattern.

    4. Steam the Modaks:

      • Place the modaks in a greased steamer plate or idli stand.
      • Steam them for about 10-15 minutes until they become translucent and firm.

    5. Serve:

      • Once steamed, let them cool slightly before serving. These steamed modaks are ready to be offered to Lord Ganesha and enjoyed as a delightful treat.
    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Check out Ganpati aarti, bhajan and more anr

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Check out Ganpati aarti, bhajan and more

    Purple Bra Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    Purple Bra Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mythical tale of Ganesha's elephant head ATG EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mythical tale of Lord Ganesha's elephant head

    Lavender to Jojoba: Top 5 essential oils you can use on your face rkn eai

    Lavender to Jojoba: Top 5 essential oils you can use on your face

    Hartalika Teej 2023 Wishes: Check out messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status RBA

    Hartalika Teej 2023 Wishes: Check out messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Shreyas Iyer set to return as India gears up for three-match ODI series against Australia osf

    Shreyas Iyer set to return as India gears up for three-match ODI series against Australia

    Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones check details gcw

    Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G & you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones!

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's pool date photo goes viral; Jawan actress looks dreamy ATG

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's pool date photo goes viral; Jawan actress looks dreamy

    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar reveals real story behind the New Delhi Declaration

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar reveals real story behind the New Delhi Declaration

    Khufiya trailer out: Tabu, Ali Fazal's spy film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj revolves around love and betrayal ADC

    'Khufiya' trailer out: Tabu, Ali Fazal's spy film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj revolves around love, betrayal

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon