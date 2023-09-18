Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Irresistable Modak recipes for celebrations
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with this delightful Modak recipes: Traditional Steamed Modak adds an extra layer of authenticity during celebrations
Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant and joyous Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. It's a time when devotees across India come together to honor Lord Ganesha with elaborate prayers, colorful decorations, and, of course, delicious offerings. One of the most beloved and sought-after treats during this auspicious occasion is the Modak.
Modak, a sweet dumpling, is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite food. It symbolizes his love for sweets and is an integral part of the celebrations. Here's a recipe of the traditional steamed Modak that will add a dash of sweetness to your Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
Traditional Steamed Modak: The first recipe we'll explore is the classic steamed Modak. This healthier version is made with rice flour dough filled with a jaggery and coconut mixture, flavored with cardamom, and wrapped into adorable dumplings. It's not only delicious but also a great choice for those looking for a low-oil, low-calorie option.
- 1 cup rice flour
- 1 cup water
- A pinch of salt
- 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)
For the Filling:
- 1 cup grated coconut
- 1 cup grated jaggery
- 1/2 tsp cardamom powder
- A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)
Instructions:
Prepare the Dough:
- In a saucepan, bring water to a boil with a pinch of salt and ghee.
- Reduce the heat and add rice flour to it while continuously stirring.
- Cook the mixture until it forms a soft, non-sticky dough. Set it aside to cool.
Make the Filling:
- In a separate pan, combine grated coconut and grated jaggery.
- Cook this mixture on low heat while stirring until the jaggery melts and blends with the coconut.
- Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder (if using) for flavor.
- Remove from heat and let it cool.
Shape the Modaks:
- Grease your palms with a little ghee to prevent sticking.
- Take a small portion of the rice flour dough and flatten it into a small disc on your palm.
- Place a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery mixture in the center.
- Carefully gather the edges and shape it into a modak by pinching the top to create a pattern.
Steam the Modaks:
- Place the modaks in a greased steamer plate or idli stand.
- Steam them for about 10-15 minutes until they become translucent and firm.
-
Serve:
- Once steamed, let them cool slightly before serving. These steamed modaks are ready to be offered to Lord Ganesha and enjoyed as a delightful treat.