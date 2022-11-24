Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Forget weight gain, have a spoon of ghee daily; its health benefits are many

    Though many keep this item far away from their plates, ghee is good for health if taken the right way. Because ghee contains Omega-3 and Omega-4 fatty acids that actually help burn body fat

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    Ghee has been a staple in our kitchens for a long. It is an inevitable ingredient for most of the mouth-watering delicacies we make and eat every day.

    If ghee is used for cooking instead of refined cooking oils, it can create positive changes in your diet and health.

    Though many keep this item far away from their plates, ghee is good for health if taken the right way. Because ghee contains Omega-3 and Omega-4 fatty acids that actually help burn body fat

    Ghee contains healthy fats and vitamins A,E, and D. They are essential for the smooth functioning of the body. The Omega-3 fatty acids are crucial in improving the health of our brain and heart. They effectively meet the body’s energy requirements too.

    This healthy fat is a storehouse of short and medium-chain fatty acids such as Butyric acid and medium-chain triglycerides.

    Since ghee has Vitamin A, its consumption helps improve the health of our eyes too. Vitamin A keeps our eyes moist, and so its presence is integral to healthy eyes. So, if you want to enhance your vision and the health of your eyes, do make ghee a part of your diet.

    And this food item is a solution to constipation too. Have a tablespoonful of ghee every night before going to sleep. This helps soothe your intestines and improves the digestion process, thereby preventing constipation and related problems.

    There have been studies that prove the anti-inflammatory properties of ghee that help with the cure of many a disease. Ghee is known to increase the levels of good cholesterol in the body. So, heart health improves with your right intake of ghee. 

