Planning to join gym during winter? Here are some 'Dos and Don'ts' for beginners

    All forms of aerobic exercise are beneficial for the heart, but anaerobic activity must be done in moderation because excessive exercise may affect the heart. Here are some do’s and don’ts for the gym, and they’re simply based on a happy heart 

    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Typically, there are two types of exercises: aerobic and anaerobic. Cycling, swimming, and walking are aerobic workouts, whereas bench pressing, heavy lifting, and other heavy-weight exercises are considered anaerobic. All forms of aerobic exercise are beneficial for the heart, but the anaerobic activity must be done in moderation because excessive exercise may affect the heart. 

    Therefore, a qualified trainer to assist during weight lifting or any heavy exercises should be available every time at the gym. One hour of exercise five days a week, or 150 minutes total in a week, is considered to be adequate for a person to be healthy. Before going to the gym and engaging in strenuous exercise, those with a family history of cardiac arrest should get an ECG and echocardiogram. 

    In patients with underlying heart disease like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and underlying LV dysfunction, further stress on the heart might cause arrhythmia’s and lead onto sudden cardiac death.

    Measures to follow before going to the gym:
    It is advised to continue conducting aerobic activities; however, if practising anaerobic exercises, they should be mild to moderate and should not involve intense workouts. People who engage in intensive exercise routines or strenuous anaerobic activities are more susceptible to heart attacks. While this type of exercise is good for the heart up to a point, going above the recommended limit can be harmful. 

    Hence, every exercise should be performed in moderation; intense exercise might harm one's health. Also, before going to the gym or engaging in strenuous exercise, taking care of any other illnesses, such as back pain, neck pain, etc. One should avoid taking unprescribed protein supplements to improve muscle mass. Additionally, it is advised to refrain from using steroids and illicit drugs, as they can cause serious health issues and affect the heart.

    Habits that should be taken care of:
    A person should follow up with a specialist and have an ECG and echocardiogram before going to the gym. They can continue working out if the results are normal and no anomalies are discovered. Before starting any gym workouts, a treadmill test is also necessary if the patient exhibits any symptoms, such as exertional chest pain or breathing difficulty and has h/o syncope. These three tests are considered more than sufficient to determine whether the person is healthy enough to continue participating in gym activities. 

    Be sure to drink plenty of water both before and after the workout. Avoid working out vigorously on an empty stomach. Always have a bottle of water, juice, or energy drink on hand to stay hydrated while doing intense exercise. It is not advised to perform heavy lifting if the individual has a condition like a disc issue, back pain, or neck problems because it could harm the spine. Always keep a person around for help during heavy lifting or exercising so they can ask for assistance when needed. It is usually important to consult a cardiologist before starting a workout programme to determine whether the heart can handle that much stress. 

    It is not advisable to continue smoking while exercising; this can put one’s heart under stress resulting in a heart attack. If a person has shortness of breath or feels unsteady while exercising, it is best to consult a doctor before continuing at the gym. Also, one should not exercise when having a fever, cough, or other underlying graves medical condition. 

     

     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
