    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, celebrities share festive wishes

    Celebrities across the world, including Indian celebrities, like Sunny Deol, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and others, shared their Bakrid wishes with everyone on social media platforms.

     

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the most important religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. However, at the last moment, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims around the world gather to participate in various religious rituals and festivities. The day begins with a special prayer, performed in congregation at the mosque or in an open prayer ground. It is a time for Muslims to express gratitude and seek blessings from Allah. 

    A significant aspect of Eid al-Adha is the act of animal sacrifice. Muslims who can afford it slaughter a designated animal, usually a sheep, goat, cow, or camel. The meat is distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate. This act symbolizes sharing and caring for others, especially those in need. Apart from the religious ceremonies, Eid al-Adha is also a time for families and friends to come together. People dress in their finest attire, exchange gifts, and visit one another's homes. Traditional food and sweets are prepared and shared among loved ones. The festive atmosphere is filled with joy, happiness, and a sense of community.

    People all across the world are sharing Eid al-Adha 2023 wishes on social media platforms. Celebrities from India have also taken part in wishing their fans and followers. From Emraan Hashmi to Jr NTR, several Indian celebs have conveyed their wishes on social media.

    Sunny Deol wished everyone on Twitter saying, "May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance."

    Mahesh Babu was also among one of those celebrities:

    Esha Deol too posted her wishes:

    Eid al-Adha holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims and fosters a sense of unity and compassion. It serves as a reminder of Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith and devotion to God. This joyous occasion strengthens the bond between individuals, reinforces the values of sacrifice and generosity, and promotes goodwill among communities.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
