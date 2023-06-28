Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Arziyan to Noor-e-Khuda, listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes

    Well, even when we think about Eid, our minds immediately wander to the joyful melodies our Bollywood films have given us throughout the years for the holy festival. You did read that correctly. These songs transport us away from the outside world with their tranquilly, soulfulness, and rythmic connectedness.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    Muslims throughout the world perform special prayers on Eid ul-Adha, congregate for group prayers in mosques or public places, and pay attention to discourses presented by spiritual authorities. Giving to the poor and the needy, as well as visiting friends and family, define the day. Enjoy these uplifting Bollywood tunes that capture the essence of this memorable day.

    Kun Faya Kun: This soundtrack for the Ranbir Kapoor movie Rockstar is all things reassuring, lovely, and amazing. Everyone's go-to song for solace when times are tough is this one.

    Arziyan: The passionate music on this single perfectly captures the spirit of Eid. This song, performed by Javed Ali and Kailash Kher, features a captivating melody and insightful lyrics that highlight the value of spirituality and religion.

    Allah Ke Bande: Allah Ke Bande by Kailash Kher is a timeless saga that will provide you with energy, serenity, and the desire to live life to the fullest.

    Noor-e-Khuda: The song is a perfect fit for the festival's celebrations because of its stirring lyrics and alluring melody, which inspire feelings of hope and happiness.

    Aaj Ki Party: Aaj Ki Party is a fantastic number for people searching for a spirited and catchy dance tune. This upbeat song from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, performed by Mika Singh, is ideal for the occasion.

    Khawaja Mere Khawaja: Jodha Akbar is one of the most loved and celebrated songs of all time. Its serene tune and melody transport one to the holy land and wraps us with calm and composure. 

    Mubarak Eid Mubarak: Akassh performs the celebratory song "Aaj Shuvo Jonmodin" alongside Bengali actors including Jeet, Nusrat Faria, and Shraddha Das.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
