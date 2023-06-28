Eid al-Adha 2023: Saudi Arabia to India, special rituals in different countries

From the sacred pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to the festive gatherings in Turkey to the delicious delicacies prepared in India, the festival of Eid al-Adha sees the rich cultural heritage of different countries through their special rituals.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The occasion is marked by various rituals and customs, which vary across different countries and cultures. These rituals often include communal prayers, the sacrifice of animals, and the distribution of meat to the less fortunate. Each country has its own unique traditions and practices that contribute to the vibrant and diverse celebration of this auspicious occasion.

Here is an overview of the special rituals observed during Eid al-Adha in seven diverse countries:

Saudi Arabia

The birthplace of Islam has one of the most significant rituals of performing Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca. Millions of Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca to complete the Hajj rituals, including the symbolic stoning of pillars representing Satan.

Turkey

In Turkey, the first day of Eid al-Adha is known as Kurban Bayrami. Families gather for morning prayers at mosques and then proceed to sacrifice an animal, usually a sheep or a cow, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The meat from the sacrificed animal is distributed among family, friends, and the less fortunate.

Pakistan

Here Eid al-Adha is locally known as Bakra Eid. The day begins with communal prayers at mosques, followed by the sacrifice of animals, such as goats, cows, or camels. Families dress up in new clothes and exchange gifts. Here too, the sacrificial meat is distributed among family, neighbours, and the poor.

Indonesia

The largest Muslim majority resides in this country. Here, Eid al-Adha is known as Idul Adha or Hari Raya Haji. The day starts with congregational prayers at mosques, and families gather for animal sacrifice. The meat is shared with family, friends, and those in need. Additionally, Muslims in Indonesia often visit the graves of their loved ones during this time.

Egypt

In Egypt, Eid al-Adha is a major religious festival. Apart from other common rituals, Egyptians also engage in festive activities, such as visiting friends and relatives, exchanging greetings, and enjoying special meals and sweets.

India

In India, Eid al-Adha, commonly referred to as Bakrid or Eid-ul-Zuha, is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Muslims gather at mosques for prayers and listen to sermons. The sacrifice of animals, primarily goats or sheep, is a significant ritual. Traditional dishes and sweets, such as biryani and sheer khurma, are prepared and shared among the community.

