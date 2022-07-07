Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: On Bakrid, share these shayaris with friends, family

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: To celebrate Bakrid 2022, here are some shayaris and images that you can send to your close ones through WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS.

    Image: Getty Images

    Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a major festival for Muslims. According to the Islamic calendar, the festival of Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th of the 12th month. It is the second major festival of Islam after Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival of Bakrid is celebrated 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Mithi Eid, is celebrated on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, in which people of the Muslim community observe a month-long fast. On the other hand, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated as a day of sacrifice. Apart from this, it is celebrated to mark the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This time the festival of Bakrid is being celebrated on July 10. On the occasion of Bakrid, here are some shayaris that you can share with your loved ones.

    Image: Getty Images

    Dil jalte aur jagmagate rahe,
    hum aapko isi tarah yaad karte rahe,
    Jab tak zindagi hai, ye dua hai humar,
    Aap Eid ke chand ki tarah jagmagate rahe…

    Tamanna aapki sab puri ho jae, 
    Ho aapka mukaddar itna roshan ki,
    Ameen kehne se pehle hi aapki dua qabool ho jae…

    Image: Getty Images

    Eid lekar aati hai dher sari khushiyan,
    Eid mita deti hai insaan mai duriyan,
    Eid hai khuda ka ek nayam tabarok,
    Isliye kehte hai Eid Mubarak!

    Sada haste raho jaise haste hai phool,
    Duniya ke sare ghum tum jao bhool,
    Chaaron taraf failao khushiyon ke geet,
    Isi umeed ke sath tumhe Mubarak ho Bakrid!

    Image: Getty Images

    Allah ki rehmat sada aapke Parivar par barse,
    Har ghum aapke Parivar se dur rahe!

    Mubarak naam hai Allah ka,
    Mubarak ho Bakrid tumhe,
    Jise tum dekhna chaho usi ke deedar ho tumhe…

    Image: Getty Images

    Socha kisi apne se baat karu,
    Apne kisi khaas ko yaad karu,
    Kiya jo faisla Bakrid Mubarak kehne ko,
    Dil ne kaha, kyu na sabse pehle aapse shuruat karu…

    Image: Getty Images

    Har khwaish ho manzoor-e-khuda,
    Mile har kadam par raza-e-khuda,
    Fanah ho labz-e-ghum yhai hai dua,
    Barasti rahe sada rehmat-e-khuda...

