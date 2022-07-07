Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: On Bakrid, share these shayaris with friends, family

Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: To celebrate Bakrid 2022, here are some shayaris and images that you can send to your close ones through WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS.

Image: Getty Images

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a major festival for Muslims. According to the Islamic calendar, the festival of Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th of the 12th month. It is the second major festival of Islam after Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival of Bakrid is celebrated 70 days after the end of the month of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Mithi Eid, is celebrated on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, in which people of the Muslim community observe a month-long fast. On the other hand, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated as a day of sacrifice. Apart from this, it is celebrated to mark the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This time the festival of Bakrid is being celebrated on July 10. On the occasion of Bakrid, here are some shayaris that you can share with your loved ones.