Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

Kochi: The under-construction building collapsed near the Smart City area in Kochi. Around 5 employees were present during the incident. One person, named Utham died in the incident.

The police stated that the fire team and ambulance have reached the spot. The iron frame made for painting the building collapsed. The accident occurred when the iron frame fell on the body of the worker. Five people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital.

(Updating..)

