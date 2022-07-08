Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: On Bakra Eid, try these 5 scrumptious mutton biryanis

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Who doesn’t loves to gobble mutton biryani on the occasion of Eid? If you are one of them, check out these five types of biryanis that you must try on Eid-al-Adha 2022 or Bakrid 2022.

    Eid al-Adha is almost here! Popularly known as  ‘Bakrid’ or ‘Bakra Eid’, universally, this is the day when we get to savour different types of mutton biryanis, kebabs, curries and more. As the festival of Bakrid approaches, we all have been looking forward to eating those juicy non-vegetarian delicacies, particularly mutton. Among all the things we wish to savour on Bakrid, Biryani is the most loved and preferred one. So, if you are one of those who is looking forward to eating mutton biryani, here are seven types of biryanis you can make at home or order in on the occasion.

    Ambur Mutton Biryani: Tamil Nadu’s Ambur Mutton Biryani is something you cannot give a miss. The biryani hails from a small town in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu. The district is not only famous for its leather but also for biryanis.

    Mutton Goli Biryani: This is biryani is no regular mutton biryani of yours. Goli biryani is made using keema wherein the meatballs of minced meat are spiced with different flavours. These meatballs are then fried, before being layered with rich. And to finish it, you pour a mix of saffron and milk on it.

    ALSO READ: Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: On Bakrid, share these shayaris with friends, family

    Awadhi Mutton Biryani: One of the famous mutton biryanis in the country, is the one that comes from the land of the Nawabs! Awadh mutton biryani is a classic biryani that comes from the royal kitchen of Awadh. In this, mutton pieces are cooked to perfection amid fragrant rice. Before being layer with rice, the marinated succulent mutton is roasted in spices.

    ALSO READ: Eid Al-Adha 2022: Moon sighting update in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

    Keema Biryani: Cook the keema in a whirlpool of spices, crunchy nuts a swirl of flavours. Once the keema is half prepared, layer it with rice and give it a nice dum. Do not forget to throw in some chopped dry fruits and rose water for garnish.

    Kashmiri Mutton Biryani: If you are a person who has eaten many types of mutton biryanis, you must try the Kashmiri variant of it. Unlike the other usual biryanis that come with a bomb of spicy flavours, Kashmiri mutton biryani has a mild and sweet taste. In this, ghee, milk and dry fruits help you achieve a rich and divine flavour.

