Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert)

Here is a recipe for Chilli shrimp and Chilli Chicken you can try in your kitchen. Contributed by Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head-Chef, Chowman-Chain of Restaurants

Want to try something different in the kitchen but don’t know what to try? Don’t worry. We have given you two lip-smacking recipes you can try in your kitchen. With the given ingredients and b following the instructions given, even a beginner will be able to prepare these dishes. So what are you waiting for? Start preparing these delicious dishes now!

INGREDIENTS:

Capsicum- 20gm

Garlic- 8gm

Green Chilli- 8gm

Onion- 40gm

Spring Onion- 5gm

Refined Oil- 60ml

Chilli Paste- 10gm

Ketchup-10ml

Light Soya-5ml

Egg- 0.5 piece

Shrimp- 180 gm

Potato Starch- 30gm

Maida- 5gm

Sugar- 1gm

White Pepper- 1gm

METHODS:

Take the Shrimp and thoroughly clean them in cold water.

Now carefully use the Chilli paste as the batter to envelope the shrimp and fry them in refined oil.

Keep the fried shrimps separately. Now in a pan, heat some refined oil. Once it heats up, add garlic and green chillies and start sautéing them. Now gradually begin adding onion and capsicum. Once they turn a little light brown, add some light soya sauce, tomato ketchup, potato starch, sugar, salt, and white pepper and toss them.

Now pour in the fried shrimp, and give it a final toss. Sprinkle some Spring Onions from the top and serve it hot! (Cooking Time: 15-20 mins. Servings: 2-3 people

Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken



INGREDIENTS:

Chicken (with Bone) 250 GM

Corn Flour 30 GM

Maida 10 GM

Egg 2 Pieces

Refined Oil 70 ML

Green Chilli 15 GM

Ketchup 10 ML

Sugar 3 GM

Dark Soya 15 ML

Light Soya 5 ML

Spring Onion 5 GM

METHODS:

Take the chicken pieces and thoroughly clean them under cold water, then marinate them using cornflour, maida and egg.

Heat a pan and add some refined oil. Once heated, add the pieces to the pan and fry them a little.

Add more oil if necessary in the same pan, and add green chilli.

Now add dark & light soya, tomato ketchup, salt and black pepper, a little sugar, and broth powder. Add in the fried pieces and toss them.

Once done, place them on a plate and garnish using spring onion! Your Kolkata Style Chilli

Chicken is ready to be savoured!

(Cooking Time: 15-20 mins, Servings: 2-3 people)