    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert)

    Sometimes, all of a sudden, you start craving showpeople food. You want to try something different in your kitchen and prepare showpeople. Here is a recipe for Chilli shrimp and Chilli Chicken you can try in your kitchen. Contributed by Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head-Chef, Chowman-Chain of Restaurants

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Want to try something different in the kitchen but don’t know what to try? Don’t worry. We have given you two lip-smacking recipes you can try in your kitchen. With the given ingredients and b following the instructions given, even a beginner will be able to prepare these dishes. So what are you waiting for? Start preparing these delicious dishes now!          

    INGREDIENTS:
    Capsicum- 20gm
    Garlic- 8gm
    Green Chilli- 8gm
    Onion- 40gm
    Spring Onion- 5gm
    Refined Oil- 60ml
    Chilli Paste- 10gm
    Ketchup-10ml
    Light Soya-5ml
    Egg- 0.5 piece
    Shrimp- 180 gm
    Potato Starch- 30gm
    Maida- 5gm
    Sugar- 1gm
    White Pepper- 1gm

    METHODS:
    Take the Shrimp and thoroughly clean them in cold water.
    Now carefully use the Chilli paste as the batter to envelope the shrimp and fry them in refined oil.
    Keep the fried shrimps separately. Now in a pan, heat some refined oil. Once it heats up, add garlic and green chillies and start sautéing them. Now gradually begin adding onion and capsicum. Once they turn a little light brown, add some light soya sauce, tomato ketchup, potato starch, sugar, salt, and white pepper and toss them.
    Now pour in the fried shrimp, and give it a final toss. Sprinkle some Spring Onions from the top and serve it hot! (Cooking Time: 15-20 mins. Servings: 2-3 people

    Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken

    INGREDIENTS:
    Chicken (with Bone) 250 GM
    Corn Flour 30 GM
    Maida 10 GM
    Egg 2 Pieces
    Refined Oil 70 ML
    Green Chilli 15 GM
    Ketchup 10 ML
    Sugar 3 GM
    Dark Soya 15 ML
    Light Soya 5 ML
    Spring Onion 5 GM

    METHODS:
    Take the chicken pieces and thoroughly clean them under cold water, then marinate them using cornflour, maida and egg.
    Heat a pan and add some refined oil. Once heated, add the pieces to the pan and fry them a little.
    Add more oil if necessary in the same pan, and add green chilli.
    Now add dark &amp; light soya, tomato ketchup, salt and black pepper, a little sugar, and broth powder. Add in the fried pieces and toss them.
    Once done, place them on a plate and garnish using spring onion! Your Kolkata Style Chilli
    Chicken is ready to be savoured!
    (Cooking Time: 15-20 mins, Servings: 2-3 people)

