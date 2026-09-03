7 7 Image Credit : Getty

Quality is more important than the name

It's a mistake to think a food is 'healthy' just because it's made for kids. By the same logic, a food isn't better just because it's for adults. The smartest way is to compare ingredients, check sugar and salt levels, and look at the protein and fibre content. And of course, always give priority to natural foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and dals in your daily diet.