    Dhanteras 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, auspicious time for shopping and more

    Discover the auspicious timings, puja vidhi, and city-wise muhurats for a prosperous Dhanteras celebration. Make your purchases wisely and invite wealth and blessings into your home.

    Dhanteras 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, auspicious time for shopping and more SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Dhanteras also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day of five-day festival of Diwali. As per its name, in which "Dhan" means "wealth" and "teras" means "thirteenth day," the festival is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. It is a day dedicated to the worship of "Goddess Laxmi" and "Lord Kubera." On this auspicious day, people buy gold, silver and new utensils.

    Dhanteras is steeped in mythology, and one of the most popular stories associated with it is the churning of the ocean, known as Samudra Manthan. According to Hindu mythology, during this churning, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean bearing gifts for the gods. As a result, Dhanteras is considered an opportune day to invite wealth and prosperity into one's home.

    This year Dhanteras falls on 10th of November. Read further to know the Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and auspicious timing for shopping on Dhanteras.

    Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat

    The propitious puja timings for Dhanteras, this year are scheduled to commence at 5:47 pm and conclude at 7:43 pm. The auspicious muhurat is expected to extend for a duration of almost 2 hours.

    City Wise Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras

    Chandigarh - 5:45 pm to 7:39 pm

    Kolkata - 5:13 pm to 7:11 pm

    Mumbai - 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

    Bengaluru - 6:10 pm to 8:13 pm

    Ahmedabad - 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm

    Noida - 5:47 to 7:42

    Pune - 6:17 pm to 8:17 pm

    New Delhi - 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm

    Chennai - 6:00 pm to 8:02 pm

    Jaipur - 5:56 pm to 7:52 pm

    Hyderabad - 6:00 pm to 8:01 pm

    Gurugram - 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm

    Puja Vidhi and Rituals

    Dhanteras is a day of veneration for Hindus, who express their devotion to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. Many also observe the Pradosh fast as part of the celebrations. Alongside the customary acquisition of gold and silver jewelry, people procure copper, silver, and brass utensils, filling them with water or food before crossing the threshold into their homes on this auspicious day. 

    Adding to the auspiciousness, the acquisition of metal or clay idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh is considered highly favorable on Dhanteras. As evening descends, four clay or flour lamps are lit and carefully placed at the main entrance of residences. The act of donating lamps holds profound significance in these rituals.

    This year it is advised that after the evening puja on Dhanteras, lighting a mustard oil lamp in the south direction at the main entrance between 5:40 PM and 6 PM will usher in prosperity. Worshiping Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, Kubera, and Yama during Dhanteras, is believed to bring about extraordinary advantages.

    In addition, devotees should offer worship by adorning Gods in flowers and garlands. Devotees may also present coriander seeds mixed with jaggery or boondi laddoo, lapsi or atta as offerings to these revered deities.

    Auspicious timings for shopping on Dhanteras

    Initiating purchases on Dhanteras is recommended from 12:35 PM and can extend until 01:57 PM on November 11. It is crucial to refrain from making acquisitions during Rahukaal, which is slated to occur between 10:41 am and 12:03 pm.

    ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2023: Here's a shopping guide according to Zodiac signs

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 7:15 AM IST
