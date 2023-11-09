Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dhanteras 2023: Here's a shopping guide according to Zodiac signs

    A personalized shopping guide for Dhanteras 2023 based on zodiac signs, recommending auspicious items to attract prosperity and well-being for each sign

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Aries (March 21 - April 19)

    Ariens, with their fiery spirit and unwavering determination, can choose items that reflect their dynamic and leadership qualities. Consider diamond jewelry, which symbolizes strength and success. To balance their fiery energy and attract prosperity, they can also opt for sandalwood and saffron with their calming properties.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

    Practical and grounded Taureans should focus on items that represent stability and abundance. Diamonds, symbolizing enduring value, are an auspicious choice. To enhance their financial well-being, consider bronze utensils, which symbolize prosperity and groundedness. Additionally, sandalwood with its soothing aroma can bring peace and harmony to their homes.

    Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

    Geminis, known for their intellectual curiosity and adaptability, can consider items that represent their versatility and open-mindedness. Pukhraj, a yellow gemstone believed to attract wealth and opportunities, is an excellent choice. Investing in property or furniture can also be beneficial, symbolizing growth and stability.

    Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

    Cancerians, with their emotional depth and nurturing nature, should focus on items that enhance their home environment and bring comfort. Gadgets and electronic items, symbolizing innovation and progress, can bring convenience and enjoyment. Land, symbolizing abundance and stability, can also be an auspicious Dhanteras purchase.

    Leo (July 23 - August 22)

    Leos, known for their confidence and leadership qualities, should consider items that reflect their radiant personalities and aspirations. Wooden utensils, representing tradition and abundance, can attract prosperity. Electronics, symbolizing progress and innovation, can further enhance their financial well-being. Real estate investments can also be beneficial, symbolizing stability and growth.

    Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

    Virgos, known for their practicality and analytical minds, should focus on items that symbolize their pursuit of perfection and order. Land, representing stability and growth, can be an auspicious Dhanteras investment. Gadgets and electronic items, representing innovation and progress, can also be beneficial.

    Libra (September 23 - October 22)

    Libras, known for their love of beauty and harmony, can consider items that enhance the aesthetics of their surroundings. Art and decorative items, symbolizing creativity and refinement, can attract prosperity. Musical instruments, representing harmony and balance, can also be beneficial additions to their homes.

    Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

    Scorpios, known for their intensity and determination, should focus on items that symbolize their strength and resilience. Pottery, representing craftsmanship and abundance, can attract prosperity. Clothes, symbolizing new beginnings and fresh starts, can also be auspicious purchases. Iron goods, symbolizing strength and durability, can bring stability and protection.

    Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

    Sagittarians, known for their optimism and adventurous spirit, can consider items that represent their love of travel and exploration. Precious stones, symbolizing luxury and abundance, can attract wealth and prosperity. Land, representing growth and expansion, can also be an auspicious Dhanteras investment.

    Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

    Capricorns, known for their ambition and practicality, should focus on items that symbolize their pursuit of success and stability. Metals and utensils, representing wealth and stability, can attract prosperity. Clothes, symbolizing new beginnings and progress, can also be beneficial. Ancestral items, representing heritage and continuity, can bring blessings and prosperity.

    Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

    Aquarians, known for their intelligence and innovation, should consider items that represent their love of knowledge and technology. Books, symbolizing knowledge and growth, can attract prosperity. Electronic items, symbolizing progress and modernity, can also be beneficial. Home décor and furniture can enhance comfort and harmony in their homes.

    Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

    Pisceans, known for their compassion and creativity, should consider items that symbolize their artistic expression and desire for beauty. Gold-plated items, symbolizing luxury and abundance, can attract wealth and prosperity. Precious stones, representing beauty and value, can also be auspicious purchases. Metal items, symbolizing strength and durability, can bring stability and protection.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
