    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

    People purchase items of gold and silver, such as coins, jewellery and other things on this auspicious day. While performing this puja, the items purchased are offered to Goddess Dhanvantari.

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 7:34 PM IST

    The five-day celebration of Diwali starts with Dhanteras. On this day, people worship the Hindu God of, Dhanvantari. 'Dhan' means wealth, and 'teras' refers to the 13th day. According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious days and is on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha, which is in the month of Ashwin. This year, Dhanteras is celebrated on October 22. According to Dripanghag, The Dwadashi Tithi is predicted to be on the auspicious day of Dhanteras.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Kali Puja in West Bengal to Naraka Chaturdashi in TN; here's how India celebrates Deepavali

    Dhanteras 2022: Shubh Muhurat: The Shubh Muhurat puja timings for Dhanteras on October 22 start from 7:01 PM and 8:17 PM. There may be some variations in the timings according to cities.

    Timings in different cities

    1. Pune: 7:31 PM to 8:36 PM

    2. New Delhi: 7:01 PM to 8:17 PM

    3. Chennai: 7:13 PM to 8:13 PM

    4. Jaipur: 7:10 PM to 8:24 PM

    5. Hyderabad: 7:14 PM to 8:18 PM

    6. Gurgaon: 7:02 PM to 8:18 PM

    7. Chandigarh: 6:59 PM to 8:18 PM

    8. Kolkata: 5:05 PM to 6:03 PM

    9. Mumbai: 7:34 PM to 8:40 PM

    10. Bengaluru: 7:24 PM to 8:24 PM

    11. Ahmedabad: 7:29 PM to 8:39 PM

    12. Noida: 7:00 PM to 8:16 PM

    Dhanteras 2022: Puja Vidhi: According to Hindu traditions, people purchase many items, like utensils, at this festival. People mostly buy items made from gold and silver, such as jewellery, coins, bars, and many other things. At the same time, devotees perform the puja with the purchased items offered to Goddess Dhanvantari. Dhanteras is celebrated to seek blessings from God for the good health of one's family and close relatives. On this day, all diseases are said to be cured by Lord Dhanvantari, worshipping him with devotion.

    Also Read: Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

