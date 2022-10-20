Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 this year, comes a few weeks after Diwali. Here are some straightforward actions you may take to control your blood sugar levels while indulging in your favourite foods.
     

    diabetes

    People are getting ready for Diwali, the festival of lights, which is soon. The spirit of wealth, joy, and prosperity are always present throughout Diwali. There will be flowers and glittering lights almost everywhere. Additionally, items such as salty snacks, sugar-melted desserts, and other meals are prepared for family and friends.

    While the perfume and the flavour tempt us to indulge in some sweet insanity, such festive feasting can also have negative health consequences for those who already have illnesses, particularly diabetes patients. During these joyful times, it is difficult for individuals to maintain their health while still enjoying the delectable cuisine.
     

    A BeatO research found that celebrations like Diwali can significantly influence people's blood glucose levels. According to study from the past three years, people with pre-existing blood sugar levels have seen a rise of 15 to 18% throughout the holiday season.
     

    Instead of eating three substantial meals daily, try eating four or five smaller meals throughout the day. Your blood sugar levels will remain more steady, and your body will receive the nutrition it needs.
     

    Steer clear of fried meals like samosas, pakoras, and baked goods like biscuits and cakes. Refrain from consuming large amounts of alcohol at the festivities. Alcohol has a high sugar content, which raises your body's blood sugar levels.
     

    diabetes

    Dark chocolate is healthier than milk chocolate since it has less sugar. Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and choose for sugar-free juices like lime, coconut water, or simply plain water.
     

    Get ready to enjoy wholesome snacks like dried fruits, nuts, and fruits. For your health, swap your typical sweets for homemade, sugar-free snacks. Throughout the day, keep your body fed and hydrated. If you take the necessary measures, you might be able to indulge in a tiny piece of your favourite sweet but avoid overindulging in anything.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Brown rice is better than white rice for regulating and maintaining your blood sugar levels. White rice's high glycemic index might raise your blood sugar levels.

    Even throughout the holiday season, try to routinely engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise or workout.
     

    Numerous sweets and snacks are shared and given as gifts during Indian festival celebrations. Therefore, set up adequate strategies and procedures to indulge in your favourite foods while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign sur

    Things you should buy this Dhanteras according to your zodiac sign

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 20, 2022: Health of Aries, Capricorn may be affected; good day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for October 20 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Can men be at the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer? Watch out for these signs sur

    Can men be at the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer? Watch out for these signs

    Officials to name next tropical storm on Bay of Bengal as Cyclone 'Sitrang'; Know what it means, who named it AJR

    Officials to name next tropical storm on Bay of Bengal as Cyclone 'Sitrang'; Know what it means, who named it

    Recent Stories

    It was quite clear: Congress Jairam Ramesh defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Ask Khargeji' comment - adt

    It was quite clear: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Ask Khargeji' comment

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: I will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow - Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur win-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I will deal with Ronaldo tomorrow' - Ten Hag after United's 2-0 Tottenham win

    Obviously overpaying but excited: Elon Musk on Twitter deal - adt

    Obviously overpaying but excited: Elon Musk on $44 billion Twitter deal

    Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor-meet 4 HOT and SEXY Gen Z divas to watch out for RBA

    Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor-meet 4 HOT and SEXY Gen Z divas to watch out for

    Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon