Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 this year, comes a few weeks after Diwali. Here are some straightforward actions you may take to control your blood sugar levels while indulging in your favourite foods.



People are getting ready for Diwali, the festival of lights, which is soon. The spirit of wealth, joy, and prosperity are always present throughout Diwali. There will be flowers and glittering lights almost everywhere. Additionally, items such as salty snacks, sugar-melted desserts, and other meals are prepared for family and friends.

While the perfume and the flavour tempt us to indulge in some sweet insanity, such festive feasting can also have negative health consequences for those who already have illnesses, particularly diabetes patients. During these joyful times, it is difficult for individuals to maintain their health while still enjoying the delectable cuisine.



A BeatO research found that celebrations like Diwali can significantly influence people's blood glucose levels. According to study from the past three years, people with pre-existing blood sugar levels have seen a rise of 15 to 18% throughout the holiday season.



Instead of eating three substantial meals daily, try eating four or five smaller meals throughout the day. Your blood sugar levels will remain more steady, and your body will receive the nutrition it needs.



Steer clear of fried meals like samosas, pakoras, and baked goods like biscuits and cakes. Refrain from consuming large amounts of alcohol at the festivities. Alcohol has a high sugar content, which raises your body's blood sugar levels.



Dark chocolate is healthier than milk chocolate since it has less sugar. Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages and choose for sugar-free juices like lime, coconut water, or simply plain water.



Get ready to enjoy wholesome snacks like dried fruits, nuts, and fruits. For your health, swap your typical sweets for homemade, sugar-free snacks. Throughout the day, keep your body fed and hydrated. If you take the necessary measures, you might be able to indulge in a tiny piece of your favourite sweet but avoid overindulging in anything.



Brown rice is better than white rice for regulating and maintaining your blood sugar levels. White rice's high glycemic index might raise your blood sugar levels.

Even throughout the holiday season, try to routinely engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise or workout.

