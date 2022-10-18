Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Kali Puja in West Bengal to Naraka Chaturdashi in TN; here's how India celebrates Deepavali

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    Diwali in India: In most North Indian states, the celebration of Diwali is observed in 2022 to mark Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya following a 14-year exile. But do you know how the other parts of India? Read this

    India celebrates the national festival of Diwali with great passion. The event is observed in most North Indian states to commemorate Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya following a 14-year exile. People pray to the goddess Lakshmi, light earthen lamps, exchange sweets, and set off firecrackers on this day.
     

    In other regions of the country, the festival of lights is observed differently. Discover how Diwali is celebrated across the nation by reading on it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kali Puja (Shyama Puja) in West Bengal
    Diwali falls on the same day as Shyama Puja or Kali Puja in West Bengal, which occurs after dusk. Goddess Kali is offered a variety of sweets, grains, lentils, and even non-vegetarian foods like fish and meat by her devotees. Bengalis also carry out the Bhoot Chaturdashi ceremony, which entails lighting fourteen diyas (earthen lights) at home the day before Kali Puja to ward off bad forces.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lord Krishna Puja in Goa
    On the occasion of Diwali, the people of Goa commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over the demonic Narakasura. Huge busts of this devil are everywhere; some of them are even set ablaze with fireworks to represent the triumph of light over darkness. How Goans give food and sweets and light up their homes is a tradition shared with the rest of India.

    Getty Photos

    Labh Pancham in Gujarat
    Diwali signifies the conclusion of the conventional year in Gujarat. Families celebrate the start of the New Year's economy on the day of Labh Pancham (five days after Diwali). Several rituals are carried out at home to appease Goddess Lakshmi and ward against evil.

    Getty Photos

    Naraka Chaturdashi in Tamil Nadu
    The major day of the Diwali celebration is observed in Tamil Nadu and Naraka Chaturdashi, which is the day North India celebrates as Choti Diwali. The day begins with an oil bath before sunrise, and many rituals are carried out all day long. Tamilians offer neivedyam to the gods and light the "kuthu vilaku" (lamp). Similar to North India's Rangoli, Kolam, a combination of rice powder, is used to create patterns in front of dwellings. Also Read: When is Diwali? When is Dhanteras? Know all about the date and puja timings and more

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kaunriya Kathi in Odisha
    Odisha has a unique celebration of Diwali. Here, people burn jute sticks to welcome their ancestors, who, it is believed, descend from heaven on the day of Diwali. Often, the jute burning is followed by a prayer that beseeches ancestors to visit in darkness and return along the lighted path. This happens during Kaunriya Kathi. Also Read: Diwali 2022: Rangoli designs you can try this festive season; also know their importance

