Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai set to celebrate Madras Day at Elliot's beach; know traffic diversions, event details here

    As part of the Greater Chennai Corporation's initiative to celebrate Madras Day at Elliott's Beach, the city traffic police have made special arrangements on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Monday.

    Chennai set to celebrate Madras Day at Elliot's beach; know traffic diversions, event details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    The Greater Chennai Corporation is hosting Madras Day celebrations at Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar on Saturday as Chennai celebrates its 383rd birthday. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will co-host the festivities. It's a two-day celebration filled with fun activities that will begin on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

    Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in its statement, said, "As part of the Chennai Day celebrations, we will host an exclusive Chennai nite at Besant Nagar from August 20 to 21, 2022." ( 4 pm to 11:30 pm). This exclusive celebration will have about 50 stalls, 25 of which will be for food and food-related items, and 25 of which will be for handicrafts, value-added food, and so on. We will also have traditional games, live stage performances, and so on."

     

    About the event:
    1) Dates - August 20, 21
    2) Timing - From 3:30 pm to 11:30 pm 
    3) Venue - Elliot's Beach, Besant Nagar Beach Road, Chennai 
    4) Theme - "Our Chennai, our pride."

    Chennai Day 2022 traffic advisory:
    The Greater Chennai Police Department has provided information on traffic diversion around Elliot's Beach. Following the local media in the city:

    1) Vehicles travelling from 7th Avenue to 6th Avenue Eliot's Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue.

    2) As per DT Next, vehicles travelling from 16th Cross Street to 6th Avenue will be diverted at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 16th Cross Street.

    3) Vehicles travelling from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to Eliot's Beach will be diverted to a different route.
     

    Also Read: Massive win for O Panneerselvam; dual leadership to continue in AIADMK

    Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam’s PS-I’s first single by AR Rahman to drop soon!

    Also Read: Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 20 2022 Here what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 20 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries to have good day; Virgo, Libra be careful

    Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics drb

    Anushka Sharma decodes Friday fashion in latest pics

    From Rs 55 lakh to ticket to Spain, Dahi Handi prize reaches new high this year AJR

    From Rs 55 lakh to ticket to Spain, Dahi Handi prize reaches new high this year

    Janmashtami 2022 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion drb

    Janmashtami 2022: 5 Bollywood songs you must listen on the occasion

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan AJR

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    Voting rights controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    Electoral rolls controversy: Vested interests misrepresenting facts, says J&K govt

    Sexy photos 5 times Namrata Malla proved she is a water baby drb

    Sexy photos: 5 times Namrata Malla proved she’s a water baby

    Official temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains AJR

    Officials temporarily suspend Vaishno Devi Yatra due to flash floods caused by heavy rains

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi - adt

    Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon