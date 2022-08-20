Chennai set to celebrate Madras Day at Elliot's beach; know traffic diversions, event details here

As part of the Greater Chennai Corporation's initiative to celebrate Madras Day at Elliott's Beach, the city traffic police have made special arrangements on Besant Nagar 6th Avenue from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 pm on Monday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is hosting Madras Day celebrations at Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar on Saturday as Chennai celebrates its 383rd birthday. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will co-host the festivities. It's a two-day celebration filled with fun activities that will begin on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in its statement, said, "As part of the Chennai Day celebrations, we will host an exclusive Chennai nite at Besant Nagar from August 20 to 21, 2022." ( 4 pm to 11:30 pm). This exclusive celebration will have about 50 stalls, 25 of which will be for food and food-related items, and 25 of which will be for handicrafts, value-added food, and so on. We will also have traditional games, live stage performances, and so on."

About the event:

1) Dates - August 20, 21

2) Timing - From 3:30 pm to 11:30 pm

3) Venue - Elliot's Beach, Besant Nagar Beach Road, Chennai

4) Theme - "Our Chennai, our pride."

Chennai Day 2022 traffic advisory:

The Greater Chennai Police Department has provided information on traffic diversion around Elliot's Beach. Following the local media in the city:

1) Vehicles travelling from 7th Avenue to 6th Avenue Eliot's Beach will be diverted along 16th Cross Street towards 2nd Avenue.

2) As per DT Next, vehicles travelling from 16th Cross Street to 6th Avenue will be diverted at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 16th Cross Street.

3) Vehicles travelling from 4th Main Road and 5th Avenue intending to go to Eliot's Beach will be diverted to a different route.



