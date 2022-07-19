Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents

    The Supreme Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by Madras High Court. On Monday, the police detained the Mathematics and Chemistry teachers of the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, where a Class 12 girl was found dead.

    Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday the plea by the parents of the Kallakurichi girl, who was found dead in her school hostel premises, seeking an urgent hearing of the petition seeking to include a medical expert of their choice in the team which will carry out the second postmortem.

    Also Read: Kallakurichi case: War of words over death of Class 12 student

    This came after the Apex court refused to grant an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by Madras High Court.

    On Monday, the police detained the Mathematics and Chemistry teachers of the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, where a Class 12 girl was found dead. The teachers have been accused of torturing the girl.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu case: Private schools closed, Madras HC orders second autopsy

    The detentions come after the girl's family cast aspersion about the school management's version of the circumstances surrounding her death. In total, the police have rounded up over 300 people, including around two dozen juveniles, all of whom were allegedly involved in acts of arson following the girl's death.

    The riots that erupted after the body of the 17-year-old girl from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district was recovered in the hostel premises of the school resulted in 67 vehicles being set ablaze. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. Following this, prohibitory orders were imposed in the area.

    The girl reportedly wrote a suicide note before allegedly committing suicide that she was facing immense pressure from her Chemistry and Mathematics teachers. Following the uproar, school secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran were arrested for allegedly failing to maintain safety at the school hostel.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Violence breaks out in Kallakurichi over girl's death; police opens fire

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as more MPs back Eknath Shinde ahead of SC hearing - adt

    Big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as more MPs back Eknath Shinde ahead of SC hearing

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked

    Friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments in NEET exam centre in Kerala booked

    NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear complaint filed gcw

    NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear, complaint filed

    Odisha bandh on July 19 over BJB girl student s death all about it gcw

    Odisha bandh on July 19 over BJB girl student’s death; all about it

    Watch Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet-tgy

    Watch: Little girl touches army personnel's feet; wins hearts on the internet

    Recent Stories

    HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail - adt

    HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 Know date time special offers and more gcw

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Know date, time, special offers and more

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah Ball of the Century moment reminds fans of Shane Warne (WATCH)-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah's 'Ball of the Century' moment (WATCH)

    Rupee hits 80 per dollar mark for first time Here s how it will impact you gcw

    Rupee hits 80 per dollar-mark for first time, Here's how it will impact you

    Priyanka Chopra mushy pics with hubby Nick Jonas from birthday are awwdorable drb

    Priyanka Chopra’s mushy pics with hubby Nick Jonas from birthday are ‘aww’dorable

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon