Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents

The Supreme Court has refused to grant an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by Madras High Court. On Monday, the police detained the Mathematics and Chemistry teachers of the Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, where a Class 12 girl was found dead.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday the plea by the parents of the Kallakurichi girl, who was found dead in her school hostel premises, seeking an urgent hearing of the petition seeking to include a medical expert of their choice in the team which will carry out the second postmortem.

The detentions come after the girl's family cast aspersion about the school management's version of the circumstances surrounding her death. In total, the police have rounded up over 300 people, including around two dozen juveniles, all of whom were allegedly involved in acts of arson following the girl's death.

The riots that erupted after the body of the 17-year-old girl from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district was recovered in the hostel premises of the school resulted in 67 vehicles being set ablaze. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. Following this, prohibitory orders were imposed in the area.

The girl reportedly wrote a suicide note before allegedly committing suicide that she was facing immense pressure from her Chemistry and Mathematics teachers. Following the uproar, school secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran were arrested for allegedly failing to maintain safety at the school hostel.

