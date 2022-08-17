Massive win for O Panneerselvam; dual leadership to continue in AIADMK

The AIADMK's highest decision-making body, the general council, 'expelled' rival leader O Panneerselvam and some of his associates from the party amid his leadership dispute with Palaniswami, who was elected as the party's interim general secretary by GC members.

In a major blow to AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS), the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the continuation of the status quo as it was on June 23 in the matter relating to the conduct of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu's July 11 General Council meeting.

The AIADMK's highest decision-making body, the general council, 'expelled' rival leader O Panneerselvam and some of his associates from the party amid his leadership dispute with Palaniswami, who was elected as the party's interim general secretary by the GC members.

The order issued by Justice G Jayachandran on Wednesday effectively declared the July 11 GC meeting invalid.

The judge ruled that the GC meeting must be convened solely by the coordinator and joint coordinator. He also proposed that an observer be appointed to run the meeting.

Today, the court issued orders in the civil suits filed by O Panneerselvam and GC member Vairamuthu.

Later, Panneerselvam's counsel said that the court had stated that the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator positions previously held by OPS and Palaniswami, respectively, "had not lapsed."

The June 23 GC meeting, convened jointly by the two leaders earlier, announced that the GC members' sole demand is to implement a system of single leadership for the party, favouring Palaniswami, also known as EPS.

Pannneerselvam supporters celebrated the HC order on Wednesday by bursting crackers.

