Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam’s PS-I’s first single by AR Rahman to drop soon!

A teaser of the making of the first single from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part I has been released by the makers. The video shows AR Rahman working on the tunes while creating a magical piece for the listeners once again.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part I is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Even since the announcement of the film, there has been a lot of craze around it, with the audience wanting to catch a glimpse of it. While the film’s teaser that was dropped recently had created enough stir on the internet, it is not time for its music to have a similar ripple effect.

The music for Ponniyin Selvan – Part I has been crooned by none other than the music maestro himself, AR Rahman. And when Mani Ratnam joins hands with Rahman, you expect the film’s music to be nothing short of a masterpiece! And so, the excitement around Ponniyin Selval – part I has been high!

While the film’s trailer has been released, giving a sneak peek of all the characters, the makers of Pnniyin Selvan – part I teased the audience with a behind-the-scenes video of AR Rahman working on the film’s release. The BTS video was released on Monday, with an announcement regarding the film’s first single to be out soon.

The maestro, AR Rahman, himself took to Twitter to share the link to the BTS video of the song. “First Single Coming Soon! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #PonniyinSelvan,” wrote Rahman in the tweet.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of Ponniyin Selvan – Part I here:

Meanwhile, recently Ponniyin Selvan – Part I’s director, Mani Ratnam was admitted to a private hospital after he reportedly showed symptoms of Covid-19. His hospital admission came as a precautionary measure for isolation since the filmmaker resides with his parents who are aged above 90 years.

Other than this, legal troubles had also made their way for the makers of Ponniyin Selvan – Part I as a legal notice was sent their way for allegedly distorting historical facts. Per reports, a lawyer has sued actor Vikram and the makers over the character look of Aditya Karikalan.

The Pan-India film, Ponniyin Selvan – Part I is slated for a theatrical release on September 30. The film stars actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.