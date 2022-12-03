Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here

Sweat is a mixture of natural oil and water, which can clog your hair follicles, interrupting your natural hair growth cycle. Some of the leading causes of sweat-induced hair fall are the oily scalp, lifestyle and so on. Read on to find out some ways to get rid of it.

Looking at your hair twirling on your comb every time you brush them can give you a slight panic attack. Hair fall is a common problem many women and men face. Out of the many factors that can cause hair loss, the most common causes can be hereditary, infections in the scalp, dandruff, stress, hormonal imbalance and some medications. It might be surprising to learn that sweating can be another leading cause of hair fall. Sweat is a mixture of natural oil and water, which can clog your hair follicles and disturb your natural hair growth cycle.

Some of the leading causes of hair loss due to sweat are:

Oily scalp: People with naturally oily skin will also have an oily scalp. Oil and sweat can clog your hair follicles and can be the leading cause of hair fall.

Exercise: People who exercise regularly can also experience excessive sweating. Letting the sweat stay on your scalp for an extended period can cause hair fall.

Excess heat: Be it the hot weather, using certain hairstyling products, or due to internal body temperature, too much heat can result in hair loss.

Lifestyle: A poor lifestyle, which may include a lack of hygiene and a bad diet, can also cause hair fall due to sweat.

Tips that can help you get rid of sweat-induced hair fall:

Using the right shampoo: Harsh chemicals in shampoos can damage your hair. In such a case, it would be better if you always use a milk-based shampoo, mild and wash your hair 2-3 times every week.

Engage in hair massage: People should include a good hair massage in their haircare routine once in a while. Massaging your scalp with some hot oil can reduce and help regrowth of your hair and reduce hair fall. Just remember to take the right quantity of oil, as excess oil can cause more hair loss.

Drink plenty of water: Consuming adequate water is essential to control your sweating and prevent hair loss. You must stay hydrated and drink about 2 litres of water daily.

Keep stress at bay: Stress can often cause sweating and excess hair fall. To lower stress levels, you can engage in mindful activities such as meditation and deep breathing. Practising yoga is also a great way to fight anxiety and panic attacks.

