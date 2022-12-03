Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here

    Sweat is a mixture of natural oil and water, which can clog your hair follicles, interrupting your natural hair growth cycle. Some of the leading causes of sweat-induced hair fall are the oily scalp, lifestyle and so on. Read on to find out some ways to get rid of it. 

    Can sweat cause hair fall? Find out here sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Looking at your hair twirling on your comb every time you brush them can give you a slight panic attack. Hair fall is a common problem many women and men face. Out of the many factors that can cause hair loss, the most common causes can be hereditary, infections in the scalp, dandruff, stress, hormonal imbalance and some medications. It might be surprising to learn that sweating can be another leading cause of hair fall. Sweat is a mixture of natural oil and water, which can clog your hair follicles and disturb your natural hair growth cycle.

    Also Read | Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency

    Some of the leading causes of hair loss due to sweat are: 

    Oily scalp: People with naturally oily skin will also have an oily scalp. Oil and sweat can clog your hair follicles and can be the leading cause of hair fall. 

    Exercise: People who exercise regularly can also experience excessive sweating. Letting the sweat stay on your scalp for an extended period can cause hair fall.

    Excess heat: Be it the hot weather, using certain hairstyling products, or due to internal body temperature, too much heat can result in hair loss. 

    Lifestyle: A poor lifestyle, which may include a lack of hygiene and a bad diet, can also cause hair fall due to sweat.

    Tips that can help you get rid of sweat-induced hair fall: 

    Using the right shampoo: Harsh chemicals in shampoos can damage your hair. In such a case, it would be better if you always use a milk-based shampoo, mild and wash your hair 2-3 times every week.

    Engage in hair massage: People should include a good hair massage in their haircare routine once in a while. Massaging your scalp with some hot oil can reduce and help regrowth of your hair and reduce hair fall. Just remember to take the right quantity of oil, as excess oil can cause more hair loss.

    Drink plenty of water: Consuming adequate water is essential to control your sweating and prevent hair loss. You must stay hydrated and drink about 2 litres of water daily.

    Keep stress at bay: Stress can often cause sweating and excess hair fall. To lower stress levels, you can engage in mindful activities such as meditation and deep breathing. Practising yoga is also a great way to fight anxiety and panic attacks.

    Also Read: 5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for December 3 2022 Sagittarius Scorpio Aquarius Cancer Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 3, 2022: Be careful Sagittarius, Aquarius; good day for Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for December 3 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 3, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    New York Singapore ranked most expensive city Hong Kong Sydney in top 10 See full list gcw

    New York, Singapore ranked most expensive city, Hong Kong, Sydney in top 10; See full list

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning sur

    5 reasons why you should take cold showers in morning

    Daily Horoscope for December 2 2022 Capricorn Pisces Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 2, 2022: Fruitful day for Pisces, Capricorn; be careful Virgo

    Recent Stories

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam AJR

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video RBA

    Here's how Sharon Stone reacted when she saw Shah Rukh Khan sitting next to her; watch video

    India is a part of me Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan AJR

    'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon