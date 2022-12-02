Spinach to broccoli, 5 foods that will help you prevent iron deficiency

Iron is an essential mineral, as it helps produce red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body. When your diet lacks iron, it causes anaemia, dizziness, irritability, headaches, and fatigue. Here are some food items you should include in your diet to prevent iron deficiency.

Image: Getty Images

One of the essential minerals needed by our body is iron. It is a significant component of haemoglobin that carries oxygen from your lungs to other body parts. Iron is responsible for storing oxygen in your muscle tissues, growth in children and healthy brain development. A lack of iron can lead to iron-deficiency anaemia and fatigue. It can affect children, pregnant or menstruating women, and people who are undergoing kidney dialysis. To fight this deficiency, one can include iron-rich food into their diet. Here are some food items that are rich in iron.

Image: Getty Images

Broccoli: This versatile vegetable is rich in Vitamin C and iron. Broccoli is also high in folate, Vitamin K and fibre. You can make broccoli soup using mushrooms or add broccoli to your noodles or pasta.

Image: Getty Images

Spinach: This nutritious and healthy vegetable has low calories and is rich in iron. Spinach also has Vitamin C components, which help boost your body's iron absorption. Its antioxidant properties can help against inflammation, promote hair growth and protect your eyes. Eating spinach by adding it to your salads and pasta or making curry.

Image: Getty Images

Legumes: Legumes such as beans, chickpeas, lentils and soybeans are filled with iron, magnesium folate, and potassium. Adding beans to your food will increase your iron intake. The fibre content in legumes can help with weight loss and make you feel full for longer. For efficient iron absorption, you should include foods rich in vitamin c, such as tomatoes or citrus fruits.

Image: Getty Images

Fish: Besides being rich in iron, fishes also contain omega-3 fatty acids. The research titled, Omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, health benefits throughout life, studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acid improves brain health, boosts your immunity, and helps with the development and growth of your body. Make sure to include fish like mackerel, tuna and sardines.

Image: Getty Images