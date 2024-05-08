Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Congress leader, former Beltangadi MLA Vasanth Bangera passes away; check details

    Karnataka Congress leader, former Beltangadi MLA Vasant Bangera passes away; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 6:30 PM IST

    Former Congress MLA Vasanth Bangera (79) breathed his last on Wednesday (May 8), leaving behind a legacy of political influence in the Dakshina Kannada district. Bangera, a seasoned politician, held the distinction of serving as a five-time MLA from the Belthangadi constituency. Born on January 15, 1946, in Belthangadi, he carved a significant mark in Karnataka's political landscape.

    The news of Bangera's demise has saddened many, with his body expected to arrive in Belthangadi on May 9 in the early hours. A somber atmosphere awaits as the public gathers to bid farewell and pay their respects to the departed leader.

    Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10

    The Congress leader battled prolonged illness before succumbing today at 4 pm in a private hospital in Bangalore. His health had been deteriorating in recent times, leading to extensive medical treatment over several months.

    Throughout his illustrious career, Bangera scripted a unique electoral journey, making history by winning elections across various political platforms. Initially elected as an MLA from the BJP in 1983 and 1985, he later contested as an independent candidate in 1989. Subsequently, Bangera tasted success with Janata Dal in 1994, followed by stints with the BJP in 1999 and 2004.

    In a notable electoral rivalry, Bangera competed against his brother Prabhakar Bangera from the JDS, securing victory. Their electoral battles became emblematic of the region's political dynamics. Notably, in the 2013 elections, Bangera triumphed under the Congress banner, defeating BJP's Ranjan Gowda and securing another term as MLA.

    'Vote for India Airlines': Gujarat Congress woman candidate's faux pas amid LS Polls goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 6:55 PM IST
