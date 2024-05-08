Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Japan's dominant bowling display restricts Mongolia to the second-lowest total ever of 12 in a T20I encounter

    Explore the dramatic clash between Japan and Mongolia in a T20 International match, where Japan's dominant bowling performance limited Mongolia to a historic low score.

    Cricket Japan's dominant bowling display restricts Mongolia to the second-lowest total ever of 12 in a T20I encounter osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 8, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    In a display of formidable bowling prowess, Japan scripted a historic moment by bowling out Mongolia for a mere 12 runs, marking the second-lowest total in T20 International history. This ignominious milestone occurred seven months after Mongolia's international debut at the Asian Games, as they faced hosts Japan in a match that will be remembered for its one-sided nature.

    Opting to bat first, Japan posted an imposing total of 217 for 7, setting a daunting target for Mongolia. However, Mongolia's batting lineup crumbled under the relentless pressure exerted by Japan's bowlers. Folded in just 8.2 overs, Mongolia etched their name in the annals of infamy with the second-lowest score in T20I history, second only to Isle of Man's 10 all out against Spain in February 2023.

    Japan's 17-year-old left-arm seamer, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, emerged as the hero of the match, scalping an impressive 5 wickets for just 7 runs from his 3.2 overs. Supported by Abdul Samad and Makoto Taniyama, who bagged two wickets each, Japan's bowling attack proved to be too much for Mongolia to handle.

    With only Tur Sumaya managing to score 4 runs off 11 deliveries, and opener Namsrai Bat-yalalt facing a maximum of 12 deliveries, Mongolia's batting collapse was comprehensive.

    This match was part of a seven-match series, with Mongolia enduring a similar fate in the first T20I, where they were bowled out for 33 in response to Japan's 199 for 5, suffering a crushing 166-run defeat.

    Despite their struggles on the international stage, Mongolia's cricketing journey has been facilitated by individuals like Battulga Gombo, who championed the development of cricket in the country. Through grassroots initiatives and a burgeoning school program, cricket has gradually gained traction in Mongolia, signalling a promising future for the sport in the region.

    In summary, Japan's dominant bowling display and Mongolia's batting collapse culminated in a lopsided contest, underscoring the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket and the perseverance required to succeed at the highest level.

    Also Read: 'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 6:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its only a bat, ball and you BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH) snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & others sporting new Team India jersey wins hearts (WATCH)

    cricket 'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH) osf

    'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

    Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for Workers Party, ends political stint in one week snt

    Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for Workers Party, ends political stint in one week

    IPL 2024 playoffs race: Decoding chances of each team amidst over 16,000 possibilities and 14 games to go snt

    IPL 2024 playoffs race: Decoding chances of each team amidst over 16,000 possibilities and 14 games to go

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala to lead Papua New Guinea's charge in the mega event osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala to lead Papua New Guinea's charge in the mega event

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress leader, former Beltangadi MLA Vasant Bangera passes away; check details AJR

    Karnataka: Congress leader, former Beltangadi MLA Vasanth Bangera passes away; check details

    Its only a bat, ball and you BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH) snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & others sporting new Team India jersey wins hearts (WATCH)

    cricket 'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH) osf

    'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14 AJR

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14

    Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for Workers Party, ends political stint in one week snt

    Monty Panesar withdraws as general election candidate for Workers Party, ends political stint in one week

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon