Japan's dominant bowling display restricts Mongolia to the second-lowest total ever of 12 in a T20I encounter

Explore the dramatic clash between Japan and Mongolia in a T20 International match, where Japan's dominant bowling performance limited Mongolia to a historic low score.

In a display of formidable bowling prowess, Japan scripted a historic moment by bowling out Mongolia for a mere 12 runs, marking the second-lowest total in T20 International history. This ignominious milestone occurred seven months after Mongolia's international debut at the Asian Games, as they faced hosts Japan in a match that will be remembered for its one-sided nature.

Opting to bat first, Japan posted an imposing total of 217 for 7, setting a daunting target for Mongolia. However, Mongolia's batting lineup crumbled under the relentless pressure exerted by Japan's bowlers. Folded in just 8.2 overs, Mongolia etched their name in the annals of infamy with the second-lowest score in T20I history, second only to Isle of Man's 10 all out against Spain in February 2023.

Japan's 17-year-old left-arm seamer, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, emerged as the hero of the match, scalping an impressive 5 wickets for just 7 runs from his 3.2 overs. Supported by Abdul Samad and Makoto Taniyama, who bagged two wickets each, Japan's bowling attack proved to be too much for Mongolia to handle.

With only Tur Sumaya managing to score 4 runs off 11 deliveries, and opener Namsrai Bat-yalalt facing a maximum of 12 deliveries, Mongolia's batting collapse was comprehensive.

This match was part of a seven-match series, with Mongolia enduring a similar fate in the first T20I, where they were bowled out for 33 in response to Japan's 199 for 5, suffering a crushing 166-run defeat.

Despite their struggles on the international stage, Mongolia's cricketing journey has been facilitated by individuals like Battulga Gombo, who championed the development of cricket in the country. Through grassroots initiatives and a burgeoning school program, cricket has gradually gained traction in Mongolia, signalling a promising future for the sport in the region.

In summary, Japan's dominant bowling display and Mongolia's batting collapse culminated in a lopsided contest, underscoring the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket and the perseverance required to succeed at the highest level.

Also Read: 'It's only a bat, ball and you': BCCI releases new Team India jersey promo featuring Rohit Sharma & Co (WATCH)

Latest Videos