5 superfoods to get rid of constipation in winter

The weather has changed and our diet too needs a modification. Or else, constipation and other stomach-related issues will be common during the winter season. Here are five superfoods that can help avoid constipation during this season.

What makes constipation a common problem during winter? Inadequate water intake is a reason, and so is the excess consumption of coffee and tea. Since the climate is cold, we won’t feel thirsty and our water intake comes down. We also tend to skip exercise as cold mornings are not very encouraging. And, we drink more coffee and tea than usual as we need to warm our bodies.

Our usual consumption of fibrous foods like salads also tends to go down as we go for warmer dishes. So, solving these problems can prevent constipation. We should also include more fruits and vegetables in our diet.

Also Read: 3 yoga asanas that can help in improving your metabolism and speed up your weight loss journey

Here are five superfoods that can help avoid constipation and other gut health-related issues during these winter months.

1) Dates: Dates are rich in nutrients like vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, and B5, calcium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and zinc. Since they contain fibre, dates are an effective solution to the problem of constipation. Soak them overnight for better results, and take them with warm water on an empty stomach in the morning.

2) Methi/ fenugreek seeds: Soak a spoonful of methi seeds overnight and have them first thing in the morning. They help reduce all kinds of digestive problems. You can also grind them and mix the powder with water.

3) Ghee: Our staple food ghee comes next. Many studies have shown that ghee relieves constipation and is also a remedy for digestive issues like acidity. It helps maintain healthy fat in the body which is needed for the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A, D, E and K.

4) Amla: Have it on an empty stomach regularly and you will be relieved of a number of health issues including constipation, hair fall and excess body weight.

5) Raisins: Raisins have been used as a remedy for constipation for a long. They are rich in fibre and help with the digestion process. For better results, soak black raisins overnight, mash them into the same water and drink the whole thing on empty stomach.

Also Read: Winter is here! Try these delicious, healthy desserts to make your day special