Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Can breastfeeding reduce breast cancer risk? Here's what expert has to say

    More than just a way to feed a baby, breastfeeding is a healthy habit that benefits both mother and child. Research shows that breastfeeding reduces cancer risk in infants and moms, as well as the risk of paediatric malignancies such as blood cancer. It also protects moms against breast and ovarian cancer.

    Can breastfeeding reduce breast cancer risk? Here's what expert has to say RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Breastfeeding is more than just a means of nourishing a newborn; it is a vital health-promoting behaviour that significantly benefits both the child and the mother. Research has consistently shown that breastfeeding can reduce the risk of various cancers in both children and mothers. For children, breastfeeding has been linked to a decreased risk of childhood cancers, such as blood cancer. For mothers, it offers protection against breast and ovarian cancer.

    Protective Effects Against Childhood Cancer
    Studies have highlighted breast milk's protective role in reducing childhood cancer incidence. Breast milk contains numerous bioactive components, such as antibodies and immune cells, which help strengthen the child's immune system. These components can play a crucial role in preventing the development of cancerous cells in children.

    Also Read: 'It's a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra'

    Breastfeeding and Reduced Breast Cancer Risk in Mothers
    Multiple studies in the medical field have established that mothers who have had more pregnancies and who have breastfed their children for extended periods are at a lower risk of developing breast cancer. The risk is higher among women with fewer live births and those who breastfed for less than three months. Several mechanisms explain the beneficial effects of breastfeeding in reducing breast cancer risk:

    Can breastfeeding reduce breast cancer risk? Here's what expert has to say RBA

    1. Normal Change or Involution of Breast Tissue: Breastfeeding promotes the normal change and involution of breast tissue, reducing the risk of abnormal cell growth.
    2. Oncogene Suppression: It suppresses oncogenes, genes that can potentially cause cancer.
    3. Reduction in Pregnancy-Associated Protein A (PAPA): This protein is a tumor-activating gene, and its levels are reduced through breastfeeding.
    4. DNA Methylation: Breastfeeding decreases tumor cell production by promoting DNA methylation, which can inhibit cancer cell growth.

    Also Read: 'I am single...', Sunny Kaushal DENIES dating Sharvari Wagh; calls her 'very good friend'

    Animal Studies and Genetic Repair Mechanisms
    Animal studies have shown that breastfeeding supports breast tissue repair and promotes the expression of gene repair proteins like p-53, c-myc, and BCL-xl, which help prevent cell damage and cancer cell metabolism. Prolonged breastfeeding induces the terminal differentiation of breast tissue, and oncogenes like BRCA-IRIS exhibit suppressive actions during this period. Breastfeeding for more than 12 months allows for normal cell modification, tissue repair, and the clearance of cancer cell genes to a certain extent.

    Can breastfeeding reduce breast cancer risk? Here's what expert has to say RBA

    Breast Milk Proteins and Cancer Cell Suppression
    Breast milk proteins such as lactalbumin alfa and secretory IgA have been found to suppress the development of breast cancer cells. Additionally, multiparous women who have breastfed their children have shown a decreased rate of breast cancer by inhibiting cancer cell proliferation through mechanisms such as the suppression of FOX1 methylation.

    Support for Breastfeeding Mothers
    As we celebrate Breastfeeding Week, it is essential to recognize and support the incredible journey of breastfeeding mothers. Encouraging mothers to breastfeed for at least one year and to continue for as long as possible can maximize the health benefits for both the mother and the child. Society, family, and national policies must come together to support breastfeeding mothers, ensuring they receive the encouragement and resources they need to prolong breastfeeding.

    In conclusion, breastfeeding is a powerful practice that offers substantial protection against cancer for both mothers and children. By understanding and promoting the benefits of breastfeeding, we can help foster a healthier future for families worldwide.

    -          Dr. Janki Ballav Pradhan, Senior Consultant Pediatrics and Neonatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagaland state lottery August 09, 2024: Check Dear Meghna, Dasher, Seagull winning numbers RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 09, 2024: Check Dear Meghna, Dasher, Seagull winning numbers

    Check your daily horoscope: August 9, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; be cautious Cancer & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: August 9, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; be cautious Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Breastfeeding benefits Here's how mother's milk can help infant's immune system RBA

    Breastfeeding benefits: Here's how mothers' milk can help infant’s immune system

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified Know what is water weight management in athletes RBA

    Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Know what is water weight management in athletes

    Recent Stories

    ED raids KIADB offices in Bengaluru, Dharwad over alleged fraud in land acquisition vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids KIADB offices in Bengaluru, Dharwad over alleged fraud in land acquisition

    Turbo LEAKED: Mammootty's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other Torrent sites RBA

    Turbo LEAKED: Mammootty's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other Torrent sites

    Hockey 'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts scr

    'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts

    Why do we make a wish at 11:11? RKK

    Why do we make a wish at 11:11?

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of misusing power to secure 14 sites in MUDA scam: Private complaint filed

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon