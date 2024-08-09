Can breastfeeding reduce breast cancer risk? Here's what expert has to say

More than just a way to feed a baby, breastfeeding is a healthy habit that benefits both mother and child. Research shows that breastfeeding reduces cancer risk in infants and moms, as well as the risk of paediatric malignancies such as blood cancer. It also protects moms against breast and ovarian cancer.

Protective Effects Against Childhood Cancer

Studies have highlighted breast milk's protective role in reducing childhood cancer incidence. Breast milk contains numerous bioactive components, such as antibodies and immune cells, which help strengthen the child's immune system. These components can play a crucial role in preventing the development of cancerous cells in children.

Breastfeeding and Reduced Breast Cancer Risk in Mothers

Multiple studies in the medical field have established that mothers who have had more pregnancies and who have breastfed their children for extended periods are at a lower risk of developing breast cancer. The risk is higher among women with fewer live births and those who breastfed for less than three months. Several mechanisms explain the beneficial effects of breastfeeding in reducing breast cancer risk:

Normal Change or Involution of Breast Tissue: Breastfeeding promotes the normal change and involution of breast tissue, reducing the risk of abnormal cell growth. Oncogene Suppression: It suppresses oncogenes, genes that can potentially cause cancer. Reduction in Pregnancy-Associated Protein A (PAPA): This protein is a tumor-activating gene, and its levels are reduced through breastfeeding. DNA Methylation: Breastfeeding decreases tumor cell production by promoting DNA methylation, which can inhibit cancer cell growth.

Animal Studies and Genetic Repair Mechanisms

Animal studies have shown that breastfeeding supports breast tissue repair and promotes the expression of gene repair proteins like p-53, c-myc, and BCL-xl, which help prevent cell damage and cancer cell metabolism. Prolonged breastfeeding induces the terminal differentiation of breast tissue, and oncogenes like BRCA-IRIS exhibit suppressive actions during this period. Breastfeeding for more than 12 months allows for normal cell modification, tissue repair, and the clearance of cancer cell genes to a certain extent.

Breast Milk Proteins and Cancer Cell Suppression

Breast milk proteins such as lactalbumin alfa and secretory IgA have been found to suppress the development of breast cancer cells. Additionally, multiparous women who have breastfed their children have shown a decreased rate of breast cancer by inhibiting cancer cell proliferation through mechanisms such as the suppression of FOX1 methylation.

Support for Breastfeeding Mothers

As we celebrate Breastfeeding Week, it is essential to recognize and support the incredible journey of breastfeeding mothers. Encouraging mothers to breastfeed for at least one year and to continue for as long as possible can maximize the health benefits for both the mother and the child. Society, family, and national policies must come together to support breastfeeding mothers, ensuring they receive the encouragement and resources they need to prolong breastfeeding.

In conclusion, breastfeeding is a powerful practice that offers substantial protection against cancer for both mothers and children. By understanding and promoting the benefits of breastfeeding, we can help foster a healthier future for families worldwide.

- Dr. Janki Ballav Pradhan, Senior Consultant Pediatrics and Neonatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar

