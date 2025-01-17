Post-Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process

Slipped discs are the most prevalent cause of sciatica back pain. Most patients heal with drugs and rehabilitation, but sometimes surgery is needed. Patients must follow postoperative protocols to heal faster and avoid long-term consequences after surgery.

Slipped disc is a very common spinal problem and it is the leading cause of sciatica type of back pain. Although most of the time, the patient recovers by conservative methods of treatment like medications and physiotherapy, sometimes the patient needs surgery. Like any surgery, a patient has to follow certain postoperative protocols to recover at a faster rate and prevent long-term complications.

The most commonly performed surgery for slipped disc is discectomy. There are many technical modifications to perform the same discectomy surgery, for example, microscopic discectomy, endoscopic discectomy or the older open method. By endoscopic and minimally invasive techniques, recovery speed after surgery is significantly faster than traditional methods. Therefore, postoperative protocols also differ from each other.

Not many restrictions are necessary after endoscopic discectomy. Patients can return home the same day after surgery or the next day after 24 hours of surgery. However, surgeons sometimes restrict some activities for a few days, not more than 1 month. Because even if there is minimal damage to the underlying tissue during surgery, it takes time to heal. Specifically, bending forward, sitting on the floor, heavy weight lifting, and rough road travelling are to be avoided as these activities may cause a recurrence of symptoms.

Contrary to the belief of many patients they can climb stairs without any restrictions. The patient can go back to their job within a month. The patient has to take care of the surgical site with maintained sterility, although infection is uncommon. Smoking is a predominant risk factor related to wound healing issues, which the patient has to immediately quit for his benefit. Many of our patients ask us about their diet after the operation. We don’t recommend any specific diet related the surgery, however weight gain is to be avoided as overweight has significantly negative impact on spinal health.

We encourage the patient to enhance physical activities, yoga, exercises, and physiotherapy 3 weeks to 1 month after the operation. However, it is better to avoid lifting heavy weights in the gym.

- Dr. Ananda Kumar Behera, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar

