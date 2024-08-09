'I am single...', Sunny Kaushal DENIES dating Sharvari Wagh; calls her 'very good friend'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have been the subject of dating rumours since their appearance at the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    Sunny Kaushal, known for his impressive performances and as Vicky Kaushal’s brother, has recently been at the center of dating rumours involving actress Sharvari Wagh. These speculations gained traction after the pair attended the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. Since then, they've been frequently seen together in public. Despite this, Sunny Kaushal has addressed these rumours with a firm denial.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    In a recent appearance on Raunaq Rajani’s show Relationshit Advice, Sunny firmly stated that he is single. When directly questioned about his relationship with Sharvari, he clarified that she is a “very good friend,” which prompted laughter from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and the audience, reflecting the playful nature of the discussion.

    Previously, Sunny shared his perspective on the dating rumours with News18 Showsha. He had informed his parents long ago not to view him as the next in line for marriage. He explained that he does not let the media headlines about his personal life bother him, as these are merely news headlines that should not be taken too seriously. According to him, these speculations do not impact his personal relationships.

    Although neither Sunny nor Sharvari have confirmed their relationship, actor Ranveer Singh hinted at it during an episode of Koffee with Karan. When asked whom Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might choose for a double date, Ranveer suggested Sunny and Sharvari, which further fueled the speculation.

    ALSO READ: 'It needed this next-gen....', Farhan Akhtar opened up on WHY Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3

    On the professional front, Sunny Kaushal will be featured in the upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The sequel to Haseen Dillruba continues the story of Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they navigate a new chapter in Agra. The narrative takes a dramatic turn with Sunny’s character, Abhimanyu, introducing a new layer of intrigue. The plot intensifies with new adversaries, including Jimmy Shergill, who threaten the couple's plans for a ‘happily ever after.’

    In December 2023, the cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Vikrant Massey, wrapped up filming for the sequel. At the announcement event, Taapsee expressed excitement about the project, noting that the sequel represents a continuation of the story. She mentioned that in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba ki Rani, there would be more love, courage, and craziness, emphasizing that love often involves a bit of madness and that relationships are built in consciousness.

