    'It's a big one....', Siddhant Chaturvedi comments on his upcoming action slick 'Yudhra'

    Siddhant Chaturvedi, acclaimed for his role as MC Sher in Gully Boy, is set to expand his repertoire with the upcoming action film Yudhra

    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Siddhant Chaturvedi, the emerging star of Bollywood, is gearing up to redefine his on-screen presence with his latest venture, Yudhra. Recognized for his diverse roles, Siddhant has been urged by fans to delve into the action genre since his breakout performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy. Yudhra represents the realization of this long-awaited fan request.

    In a recent interview, Siddhant revealed that he frequently received suggestions to take on action roles due to his impactful portrayal as MC Sher. He shared that there was a strong consensus among fans and industry insiders that he should explore more intense and tough roles. Acknowledging this advice, Siddhant expressed his desire not to be typecast early in his career. He emphasized that he took time to experiment with different genres before settling on action, despite persistent recommendations to continue with alpha roles similar to his previous character.

    ALSO READ: 'I am single...', Sunny Kaushal DENIES dating Sharvari Wagh; calls her 'very good friend'

    He also mentioned that he had been working on this action film for the past five years, highlighting its significance in his career. With Yudhra, Siddhant aims to mesmerize audiences with his high-octane action sequences and compelling performances. The film is set to reveal a new dimension of his acting abilities, further establishing him as a versatile talent in the film industry.

