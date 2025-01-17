Pilot tops global dream jobs of 2025, DJing emerges as India's favourite career choice; top 20 list here
A recent Remitly research reveals the most searched dream jobs worldwide for 2025, with becoming a pilot topping the list, while DJing is the most popular career aspiration in India.
A recent research by Remitly has unveiled the most sought-after careers around the world, with becoming a pilot emerging as the number one dream job for 2025. According to a latest study by the financial services provider, the phrase “how to be a pilot” topped global Google search results in 2024, with an impressive 432,360 searches.
The Global Trend: Pilot Takes the Lead
The global fascination with flying is evident, as the search for how to become a pilot outstripped all other professions. Leading the charge were countries like Egypt, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, where "how to be a pilot" was the most commonly searched term for career aspirations. The high number of searches underscores the universal appeal of aviation and the exciting prospects of a career that offers both adventure and prestige.
Attorney and Police Officer: Close Behind
While being a pilot stands as the top career aspiration globally, being an attorney comes in second place with 393,380 global searches. Legal careers are highly coveted in countries like France, Brazil, China, and Spain, showcasing the enduring appeal of law as a profession. Trailing closely behind is the position of police officer, which saw 272,730 searches worldwide. Interestingly, South Korea and Poland have placed this profession at the top of their dream career lists.
Health Sector Careers on the Rise
Health-related careers have also garnered significant attention. Pharmacist (4th), nurse (5th), and physical therapist (6th) are all within the top 10 most popular global searches. The post-pandemic world seems to have spurred this growing interest, with many individuals seeking careers that contribute to community well-being. Japan leads the way in pharmacist searches, while midwife (7th) and prosecutor (8th) round off the top 10, highlighting the diverse interests shaping the future of global workforces.
Creative Careers: YouTubers and Content Creators
In the digital age, creative professions have risen to prominence. In the UK, “how to be a YouTuber” is the most searched career aspiration, ranking 13th globally. Other countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and Fiji also show an affinity for this modern career path. Additionally, in Africa, careers like content creation, blogging, and authorship are topping the dream job lists in countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, and Tanzania, reflecting a growing creative economy.
DJing: India's Rising Dream Career in the Digital Age
While "how to be a DJ" may not appear in the global top 20 job searches, it holds a prominent position as the most popular career aspiration in several countries. With 109,650 searches globally, the profession of DJing has captured the imagination of people in India, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.
As India's music scene continues to evolve with a vibrant blend of traditional and modern influences, aspiring DJs are finding new avenues for creative expression. This trend is a testament to the increasing influence of the entertainment industry and the rise of music festivals, digital streaming, and social media platforms, which have further fueled the dream of becoming a DJ among Indian youth.
Top 20 Dream Jobs Worldwide for 2025
- Pilot - 432,360 Google searches
- Attorney - 393,380
- Police Officer - 272,730
- Pharmacist - 272,630
- Nurse - 248,720
- Physical Therapist - 244,050
- Midwife - 227,010
- Prosecutor - 220,870
- Actor - 199,150
- Judge - 198,450
- Doctor - 192,280
- Professor - 175,420
- YouTuber - 171,840
- Dietician - 170,920
- Psychologist - 160,270
- Firefighter - 155,120
- Flight Attendant - 154,810
- Estate Agent - 153,640
- Psychiatrist - 152,290
- Paramedic - 136,820
- DJ profession India
- DJing career India
- India's rising dream career
- Remitly research
- YouTuber
- attorney
- content creator
- creative careers
- digital streaming
- dream jobs 2025
- global Google search results
- global search trends
- health sector careers
- how to be a pilot
- midwife
- most sought-after careers
- music festivals
- number one dream job 2025
- nurse
- pharmacist
- physical therapist
- pilot career
- police officer
- prosecutor
- social media platforms
- top dream jobs worldwide