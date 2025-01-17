Pilot tops global dream jobs of 2025, DJing emerges as India's favourite career choice; top 20 list here

A recent Remitly research reveals the most searched dream jobs worldwide for 2025, with becoming a pilot topping the list, while DJing is the most popular career aspiration in India.

A recent research by Remitly has unveiled the most sought-after careers around the world, with becoming a pilot emerging as the number one dream job for 2025. According to a latest study by the financial services provider, the phrase “how to be a pilot” topped global Google search results in 2024, with an impressive 432,360 searches.

The Global Trend: Pilot Takes the Lead

The global fascination with flying is evident, as the search for how to become a pilot outstripped all other professions. Leading the charge were countries like Egypt, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, where "how to be a pilot" was the most commonly searched term for career aspirations. The high number of searches underscores the universal appeal of aviation and the exciting prospects of a career that offers both adventure and prestige.

Attorney and Police Officer: Close Behind

While being a pilot stands as the top career aspiration globally, being an attorney comes in second place with 393,380 global searches. Legal careers are highly coveted in countries like France, Brazil, China, and Spain, showcasing the enduring appeal of law as a profession. Trailing closely behind is the position of police officer, which saw 272,730 searches worldwide. Interestingly, South Korea and Poland have placed this profession at the top of their dream career lists.

Health Sector Careers on the Rise

Health-related careers have also garnered significant attention. Pharmacist (4th), nurse (5th), and physical therapist (6th) are all within the top 10 most popular global searches. The post-pandemic world seems to have spurred this growing interest, with many individuals seeking careers that contribute to community well-being. Japan leads the way in pharmacist searches, while midwife (7th) and prosecutor (8th) round off the top 10, highlighting the diverse interests shaping the future of global workforces.

Creative Careers: YouTubers and Content Creators

In the digital age, creative professions have risen to prominence. In the UK, “how to be a YouTuber” is the most searched career aspiration, ranking 13th globally. Other countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and Fiji also show an affinity for this modern career path. Additionally, in Africa, careers like content creation, blogging, and authorship are topping the dream job lists in countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, and Tanzania, reflecting a growing creative economy.

DJing: India's Rising Dream Career in the Digital Age

While "how to be a DJ" may not appear in the global top 20 job searches, it holds a prominent position as the most popular career aspiration in several countries. With 109,650 searches globally, the profession of DJing has captured the imagination of people in India, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand.

As India's music scene continues to evolve with a vibrant blend of traditional and modern influences, aspiring DJs are finding new avenues for creative expression. This trend is a testament to the increasing influence of the entertainment industry and the rise of music festivals, digital streaming, and social media platforms, which have further fueled the dream of becoming a DJ among Indian youth.

Top 20 Dream Jobs Worldwide for 2025

Pilot - 432,360 Google searches Attorney - 393,380 Police Officer - 272,730 Pharmacist - 272,630 Nurse - 248,720 Physical Therapist - 244,050 Midwife - 227,010 Prosecutor - 220,870 Actor - 199,150 Judge - 198,450 Doctor - 192,280 Professor - 175,420 YouTuber - 171,840 Dietician - 170,920 Psychologist - 160,270 Firefighter - 155,120 Flight Attendant - 154,810 Estate Agent - 153,640 Psychiatrist - 152,290 Paramedic - 136,820

Latest Videos