Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

The second Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh will be done on Mauni Amavasya on 29 January 2025. Both Aghori Baba and Naga Sadhu remain the center of attraction in Maha Kumbh. These two sadhus have always been a mystery among the people.

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?
Author
Neha Choudhary
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 occurred on Makar Sankranti, 14 January 2025. The second Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh will be done on Mauni Amavasya on 29 January 2025. In this, Naga Sadhus will get a special opportunity to take the first bath. After this, their Akhara and Aghori Sadhu will also take a dip in the Sangam. Both Aghori Baba and Naga Sadhu remain the center of attraction in Maha kumbh. These two sadhus have always been a mystery among the people. Often people consider them the same, but there is a lot of difference between these sadhus, their method of worship is different, which very few people would know. Let us know what is the difference between the worship of Aghori Baba and Naga Sadhus.

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu
The credit for the origin of Naga Sadhus goes to Adi Shankaracharya. It is said that when Adi Shankaracharya established 4 monasteries, a group was formed to protect them, which would not fear anything and could fight in any situation. After this, a group of Naga Sadhus was formed.

The origin of Aghori Sadhu is believed to be Guru Bhagwan Dattatreya. Along with worshiping Shiva, they also worship Maa Kali. Aghoris follow the Kapalika tradition. Aghori Sadhus have no fear of both death and life.

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

 

Worship method of Naga Sadhus

Naga Sadhus are great devotees of Lord Shiva. They worship Shiva by offering ash, water, and Belpatra on the Shivling. Fire plays a central role in their rituals. After Maha Kumbh, they go to the Himalayas or caves to do penance, where they get absorbed in devotion by trying to connect with Shiva through meditation and yoga.

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Worship Method of Aghori Sadhus
Aghori sadhus are also devotees of Shiva, but their worship method is different from Naga sadhus. Aghoris perform three types of sadhna: Shava Sadhna, Shiva Sadhna and Shamshan Sadhna. In Shava Sadhna they offer meat and liquor, during Shiva Sadhna they perform rituals standing on one leg, and in Shamshan Sadhna they perform havan in the crematorium and also chant tantra-mantra.

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Diet of Naga Sadhus and Aghori Sadhus
Naga sadhus get their food by begging and eat only once a day. They follow a strict rule of begging alms from only seven houses every day; if they do not get food, they starve. On the other hand, Aghori sadhus devour me.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Post Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process RBA

Post-Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process

Lung Cancer: A guide to risks, treatment and support RBA

Lung Cancer: A guide to risks, treatment and support

Pilot tops global dream jobs of 2025, DJing emerges as India's favourite career choice; top 20 list here snt

Pilot tops global dream jobs of 2025, DJing emerges as India's favourite career choice; top 20 list here

Men sexual health: Libido to erectile function-understanding, preventive measures and solutions

Men’s sexual health: Libido to erectile function-understanding, preventive measures and solutions

GROUNDBREAKING Scientists transform stinky sewer waste, including used condoms and wet wipes, into perfume snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Scientists transform stinky sewer waste, including used condoms and wet wipes, into perfume

Recent Stories

He has exceptional ODI record: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad

‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim Kardashian and family show some DRAMA (WATCH) RBA

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim and her family show some DRAMA

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP shk

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP

8th Pay Commission: Central govt peon earnings might outpace IT salaries AJR

8th Pay Commission: Central govt peon earnings might outpace IT salaries

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacers back injury hrd

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Video Icon
WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

Video Icon
TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

Video Icon
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Video Icon