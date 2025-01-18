Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

The second Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh will be done on Mauni Amavasya on 29 January 2025. Both Aghori Baba and Naga Sadhu remain the center of attraction in Maha Kumbh. These two sadhus have always been a mystery among the people.

The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 occurred on Makar Sankranti, 14 January 2025. The second Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh will be done on Mauni Amavasya on 29 January 2025. In this, Naga Sadhus will get a special opportunity to take the first bath. After this, their Akhara and Aghori Sadhu will also take a dip in the Sangam. Both Aghori Baba and Naga Sadhu remain the center of attraction in Maha kumbh. These two sadhus have always been a mystery among the people. Often people consider them the same, but there is a lot of difference between these sadhus, their method of worship is different, which very few people would know. Let us know what is the difference between the worship of Aghori Baba and Naga Sadhus.

Difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu

The credit for the origin of Naga Sadhus goes to Adi Shankaracharya. It is said that when Adi Shankaracharya established 4 monasteries, a group was formed to protect them, which would not fear anything and could fight in any situation. After this, a group of Naga Sadhus was formed.

The origin of Aghori Sadhu is believed to be Guru Bhagwan Dattatreya. Along with worshiping Shiva, they also worship Maa Kali. Aghoris follow the Kapalika tradition. Aghori Sadhus have no fear of both death and life.

Worship method of Naga Sadhus

Naga Sadhus are great devotees of Lord Shiva. They worship Shiva by offering ash, water, and Belpatra on the Shivling. Fire plays a central role in their rituals. After Maha Kumbh, they go to the Himalayas or caves to do penance, where they get absorbed in devotion by trying to connect with Shiva through meditation and yoga.

Worship Method of Aghori Sadhus

Aghori sadhus are also devotees of Shiva, but their worship method is different from Naga sadhus. Aghoris perform three types of sadhna: Shava Sadhna, Shiva Sadhna and Shamshan Sadhna. In Shava Sadhna they offer meat and liquor, during Shiva Sadhna they perform rituals standing on one leg, and in Shamshan Sadhna they perform havan in the crematorium and also chant tantra-mantra.

Diet of Naga Sadhus and Aghori Sadhus

Naga sadhus get their food by begging and eat only once a day. They follow a strict rule of begging alms from only seven houses every day; if they do not get food, they starve.

