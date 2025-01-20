Winter Special : Homemade lip balm for soft and healthy lips in winter

People use moisturizers to take care of dry skin in winter but ignore chapped lips. During this time, the lips become so dry that it becomes difficult to spend even a single day without lip balm. This article will discuss some homemade lip balms that will prevent dry, chapped lips.

You must be aware that there is a lack of water in the body in summer, but very few people know that there can be a lack of water in the body in winter too. Because in winter people reduce drinking water. Due to this the problem of dry skin and dry lips often starts.

People use moisturizers to take care of dry skin in winter but ignore chapped lips. During this time, the lips become so dry that it becomes difficult to spend even a single day without lip balm. Lip balms available in the market are full of chemicals and can harm the lips.

On the other hand, lip balms that are of high quality are pricey. So why not create your lip balm at home? This article will discuss some homemade lip balms that will prevent dry, chapped lips.

1) All Natural Lip Balm

Melt coconut oil, shea butter, and candelilla wax together using the double boiler technique. After this, add vitamin E oil and any essential oil you choose. After this your balm is ready

2) Shea lip balm

Melt the shea butter and beeswax together. Add a few drops of spearmint essential oil. Fill the mixture in a lip balm container and let it cool. The Shea lip balm is ready.

3) Beetroot Lip Balm

Boil beetroot juice. After boiling, add vitamin E capsule and coconut oil to the juice and mix well. Store it in an empty small container and keep it in the fridge to cool. Take it out after 3 to 4 hours. Beetroot lip balm is ready.

4) Rose Balm

Break rose petals, wash them, and grind them finely. Break coconut oil, petroleum jelly, and vitamin E capsules and add them, and mix well. Boil this mixture for 1 minute using the double boiler technique and then filter it. After filtering, beat the mixed water well. You will get a pink-coloured liquid lip balm ready. Fill it in a box and use it after cooling it in the fridge.

