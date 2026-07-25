BJP MP Sambit Patra extended greetings on Devshayani Ekadashi, highlighting the Rath Yatra's spiritual significance. The Bahuda Yatra saw massive devotee turnout in Puri, with the Odisha govt setting up extensive medical and emergency facilities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Saturday extended greetings on the sacred occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi and highlighted the spiritual significance of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra in Puri.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Patra highlighted the divine experience of witnessing the deities adorned in golden attire while seated on their chariots. "Today is a very sacred day. Today is Devshayani Ekadashi. The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Mother Subhadra is taking place. On this auspicious day, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Mother Subhadra, seated on the chariot and adorned with golden ornaments, give darshan to the devotees," Patra said.

Underlining the religious importance of seeking blessings on this day, the BJP leader added, "It is believed that anyone who has the darshan of Lord Jagannath seated on the chariot on this sacred occasion attains liberation from the cycle of birth and death and finds peace and happiness. Praying for universal peace and national prosperity," Patra said. "Today, I offer this prayer at the feet of Lord Jagannath: May there be peace in the world, may India prosper, and may Odisha continue to progress", he added.

Bahuda Yatra Sees Massive Turnout

Earlier on July 24, Thousands of devotees thronged the holy town of Puri on Friday as the Bahuda Rath Yatra, also known as the 'Return Car Festival', got underway with the deities returning from the Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple. With a massive turnout of pilgrims for the annual festival, several devotees who complained of illness were taken to medical facilities for treatment. To ensure uninterrupted emergency response during the procession, the Odisha government set up dedicated ambulance corridors, while temporary medical teams were deployed at multiple locations along the route.

A Devotee's Spiritual Experience

Among the devotees was a Europe-born follower of Lord Jagannath, who now resides in Odisha's Balasore district at the Sri Krishna Chaitanya Mission Ashram Temple. Sharing his spiritual experience after having a close darshan of Lord Jagannath, She said, "I was born in Europe, but I live in Odisha, in Balasore district, at the Sri Krishna Chaitanya Mission Ashram Temple. I felt truly ecstatic and very happy, especially after the Darshan, when Lord Jagannath passed very close to me and I was able to have His darshan from such a close distance. I felt a deep sense of spiritual ecstasy, which cannot be described in words."

Odisha Govt Ensures Smooth Conduct

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling extended greetings to devotees and highlighted the extensive arrangements made by the state government to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. He said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of the holy Bahuda Yatra, I extend my best wishes to all the devotees of Odisha and to devotees across the world. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, we are moving this program forward with complete dedication and commitment from the administration and the government. As you can see, the Health Department has organised a special arrangement today."

Emphasising the medical preparedness and emergency response measures put in place for the event, the minister added, "There is a well-planned system for transporting people through ambulances, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth operations. Along with this, temporary hospitals have also been arranged, with medical teams deployed on both sides. I will personally stay overnight to monitor the arrangements. On behalf of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Odisha Government, I extend my gratitude and best wishes to Bajrang Dal and all other organisations involved in creating a human chain and supporting the ambulance services."

The Grand Return Journey

The Bahuda Yatra marks the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Gundicha Temple to the Jagannath Temple and is one of the most significant events of the annual Rath Yatra festivities, attracting lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad.

The Rath Yatra in Puri is one of India's grandest spiritual festivals, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe to catch a glimpse of the holy Trinity aboard their iconic chariots. (ANI)