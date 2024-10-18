Three arrested in Delhi for mobile phone thefts at Alan Walker concert in Kochi, 20 devices recovered

Police arrest three in Delhi for stealing 39 phones, including iPhones, during Alan Walker's Kochi concert. The police have recovered 20 devices, and search for more suspects is underway.

Kochi: Three individuals have been arrested in Delhi for their involvement in the theft of mobile phones during Alan Walker's concert in Kochi. Police have recovered 20 stolen devices, with ongoing efforts to locate additional suspects. A total of 39 phones, including iPhones and Androids, were reported stolen during the event at Bolgatty Palace Ground.

The theft, which unfolded in front of a crowd of approximately 10,000 attendees, resembled a scene from a movie. While Alan Walker performed on stage, a well-organized group of thieves infiltrated the audience, stealing phones from concert-goers lost in the music. The stolen devices primarily belonged to VIP ticket holders who had paid Rs 6,000 for prime viewing in the front rows.

Authorities are also investigating whether the same gang was responsible for similar thefts during Alan Walker's concert in Bengaluru. The investigation team has faced challenges, as many of the stolen phones went offline, limiting tracking to their last known locations. Following leads indicating that the stolen phones had reached Delhi's Chor Bazaar, the team proceeded to the capital, resulting in the arrests.

