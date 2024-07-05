Scam Alert: Online scamsters dupe victims of Rs 3 crore in 5 months in Kerala's Ernakulam

Several residents in Kerala's Ernakulam have fallen victim to online trading scams, resulting in significant financial losses. An Aluva resident lost Rs 45 lakh, with three arrests made in connection to the case.

Kochi: Ernakulam rural police issued a warning against cyber fraud on Thursday, following an alert from the city police about a significant increase in such scams. According to a statement from the rural police, in the past four months, residents have been defrauded of at least Rs 3 crore through various cyber scams. Officers reported that around Rs 2 crore was lost in schemes promising large profits through online trading, while another victim, a senior citizen from Aluva, was swindled out of Rs 1.15 crore by fraudsters posing as investigative officers.

The police stated that the majority of victims were well-educated and affluent individuals. They mentioned that scammers tricked the senior citizen by falsely claiming a Supreme Court warrant had been issued in connection with a case at the Mumbai Colaba police station.

They contacted him through a video call, wearing a high-ranking officer's uniform, and displayed a fake FIR and warrant. They then demanded that the victim transfer the money into their account quickly as part of a security check. The money was transferred in six transactions. A police investigation led to the arrest of six individuals, according to Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena.

A Kalady resident lost Rs 50 lakh in an online trading scam perpetrated by an individual he met on social media, who claimed to be the Indian promoter of an American company. The rural cyber police station team successfully recovered Rs 40 lakh and apprehended six accused involved in the fraud.

An Aluva resident lost Rs 45 lakh in an online trading scam. The victim, employed in a high-ranking position, fell prey to the fraud. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with this case. Additionally, a resident of Kothamangalam lost Rs 33 lakh, while another person in the Aluva area lost Rs 22 lakh through online trading fraud.

