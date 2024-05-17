Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Police arrest accused Rahul's close friend for assisting in fleeing country

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Rajesh, a close friend of Rahul, was arrested by the police for allegedly facilitating Rahul's escape to Germany after he brutally assaulted his newly-wed wife.

    Kozhikode: In the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, the police arrested accused Rahul Gopal's close friend Rajesh on Friday (May 17) based on the assessment that the latter helped the accused to flee the country. The police again issued a notice to Rahul's mother and sister directing them to appear for questioning by 5 pm today. The complainant's family alleged that the accused left the country because of the fault of the police.

    The special investigation team carried out an extensive search for Rahul and ultimately verified that he had fled the country. It was ascertained that Rahul had escaped to Germany while authorities were in the process of issuing a lookout circular for him. Recently, a video message from Rahul confirming his arrival abroad surfaced. During the investigation, the police apprehended Rahul's friend Rajesh.

    The police have alleged that Rajesh orchestrated all the arrangements for Rahul's departure from the country. Rajesh was present at the house on the day when Rahul brutally assaulted the newlywed woman. Additionally, evidence of Rahul communicating with Rajesh and his sister via WhatsApp calls after arriving in Germany has been obtained by the police. Subsequently, Rajesh was arrested. Based on this information, the police have issued notices to Rahul's sister and mother, asking to appear for interrogation. The accused owns a German citizenship.

    Meanwhile, Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Rahul.  A senior police officer in Kozhikode city confirmed that the Blue Corner notice was issued on Thursday (May 16).

    Domestic violence against the woman surfaced when her family visited Rahul's residence as part of post-wedding ceremonies last Sunday. Upon noticing bruises on her body, they questioned her, prompting her to disclose that Rahul had brutally assaulted her and attempted to strangle her with a mobile charger cable. She further revealed that Rahul had frequently beaten her, suspecting infidelity. Subsequently, her family accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint against Rahul. Additionally, the woman declared to end her week-long marriage and returned her 'Thali' to Rahul.

