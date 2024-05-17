Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Rahul P Gopal who is accused of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill his newly-wed wife in Pantheerankavu of Kozhikode district. The investigating team confirmed that the accused has fled to Germany.

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 17, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The investigation team has confirmed that Rahul P Gopal, the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, has fled to Germany. Rahul's friend Rajesh disclosed this information to the police. Rajesh, who was present at the house during the incident, will be questioned by the police on Friday (May 17). Authorities are examining WhatsApp chats, including those involving Rajesh, and will also question Rahul's relatives. 

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms son's second marriage

    Meanwhile, Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Rahul who is accused of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill his newly-wed wife in Pantheerankavu of Kozhikode district. A senior police officer in Kozhikode city confirmed that the Blue Corner notice was issued on Thursday.

     "A request was sent to Interpol through the Ministry of External Affairs for its issuance," the officer said.

    A Blue Corner notice, utilized by Interpol, serves to gather supplementary information from member countries regarding an individual's identity, whereabouts, or involvement in criminal activities.

    Following a lookout circular issued by the police against Rahul P. Gopal, allegations against him surfaced on Tuesday. The woman and her family accused him of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill her allegedly after an argument over dowry, merely a week after their wedding on May 5.

    Both the Kerala Women's Commission (KWC) and the State Human Rights Commission are actively investigating the issue and have requested reports from the police. The KWC has criticized the police for allegedly not initially taking the woman's complaint seriously.

    Domestic violence against the woman surfaced when her family visited Rahul's residence as part of post-wedding ceremonies on Sunday. Upon noticing bruises on her body, they questioned her, prompting her to disclose that Rahul had brutally assaulted her and attempted to strangle her with a mobile charger cable. She further revealed that Rahul had frequently beaten her, suspecting infidelity. Subsequently, her family accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint against Rahul. Additionally, the woman declared her intention to terminate her week-long marriage and returned her 'Thali' to Rahul.

    Kerala: Newlywed woman assaulted by husband in Kozhikode; Victim's father alleges lapse in filing case by cops

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision anr

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9000 Cr required for benefits to 16000 retiring employees this year anr

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9,000 cr required for benefits to 16,000 retiring employees this year

    Kerala: Govt sanctions Rs 2 crore for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Govt sanctions Rs 2 crore for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis

    Kerala Rains: Downpour brings relief to residents from scorching heat; WATCH viral videos anr

    Kerala Rains: Downpour brings relief to residents from scorching heat; WATCH viral videos

    Recent Stories

    Delhi bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers stranded AJR

    Delhi-bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers strande

    football Brazil declared host of 2027 Women's World Cup by FIFA; celebrations erupts at FIFA Congress (WATCH) snt

    Brazil declared host of 2027 Women's World Cup by FIFA; celebrations erupts at FIFA Congress (WATCH)

    Midnight Sun! 7 places where the sun NEVER sets ATG EAI

    Midnight Sun! 7 places where the sun NEVER sets

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days vkp

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision anr

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon