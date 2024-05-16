Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul's mother apologises, confirms son's second marriage

    In the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, Rahul's mother Usha apologised and confirmed her son's second marriage. The incident came to light when the woman's family noticed bruises on her body during a post-wedding visit.

    Kozhikode: Rahul P Gopal, the main accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic abuse case, was revealed by his mother to have been previously married to a woman from Erattupetta. His marriage to the woman from North Paravur was his second marriage.

    Also read: Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Erattupetta

     "We have not demanded any dowry from the Paravur woman. The allegations by her family are baseless. I apologise for Rahul's mistake," his mother Usha said referring to the domestic abuse.

    "A mistake came from my son's side. The family did not do what they said. The girl was engaged in Eratupetta. Later, the marriage was registered as part of the procedure to take the girl abroad, however, did not tie the knot. All this was done by Rahul himself. My son is missing, I can't call him, I don't know where he is. My son is not aloof," Usha told Asianet News.

    Mother Usha also said that her son stays at home when he comes from Germany.

    Rahul is suspected to have been in hiding in Bengaluru. The police reached Rahul's house this morning and collected the CCTV footage. 

    In the incident, a special police team led by Farooq ACP reached the house of the complainant in Ernakulam North Paravur yesterday and took her statement. The statement started at 6 pm yesterday and continued till 10 pm. The police recorded the statements of the new bride, parents, close relatives and many others in detail. 

    Domestic violence against the woman surfaced when her family visited Rahul's residence as part of post-wedding ceremonies on Sunday. Upon noticing bruises on her body, they questioned her, prompting her to disclose that Rahul had brutally assaulted her and attempted to strangle her with a mobile charger cable. She further revealed that Rahul had frequently beaten her, suspecting infidelity. Subsequently, her family accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint against Rahul. Additionally, the woman declared her intention to terminate her week-long marriage and returned her 'Thali' to Rahul.

    Also Read: Kerala: Newlywed woman assaulted by husband in Kozhikode; Victim's father alleges lapse in filing case by cops
     

