Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: Manjusha, the wife of late ADM Naveen Babu and a Tehsildar in Konni, dismissed the statement made by the Kannur District Collector regarding the ADM's confession. Speaking to Asianet News, she expressed certainty that Naveen would never open up to the Collector, whom she described as someone who has never interacted amicably with colleagues. Manjusha stated that she does not trust the Collector's words concerning Naveen Babu's death. She claimed that the decision for the Collector not to visit their home was hers and emphasized her commitment to seeking justice by exploring all legal avenues.

Manjusha remarked that the Kannur Collector is not someone who interacts warmly with employees, which is why no one in the Collectorate believes what he says. She expressed confidence that Naveen would not disclose any information to him, noting a lack of any personal bond between them. 

The Kannur Collector, Arun K. Vijayan, had previously mentioned to the police that Naveen Babu spoke to him on the day of his farewell and shared some concerns. Arun confirmed to the media that a statement referenced in the pre-arrest bail plea of former Kannur District Panchayat president P.P. Divya was accurate. He stated that Naveen had admitted to making a mistake, but his full statement had not yet been revealed. Manjusha responded to these remarks, emphasizing her skepticism about the Collector's credibility.

Arun K. Vijayan also noted that he does not deny the statements made in court, asserting that they align with what he communicated to the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner. He mentioned that Naveen had been with him for eight months and said he stands by what is said in the letter to his family. The District Collector added that allegations regarding extending leave applications could be investigated. He confirmed that Divya had not been invited to Naveen Babu's farewell ceremony.

