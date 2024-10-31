Kerala: Suresh Gopi admits to using ambulance to reach Thrissur Pooram, claims he was attacked by goons

Union Minister Suresh Gopi confirmed using an ambulance to reach Thrissur Pooram due to a leg injury. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has confirmed that he used an ambulance to reach the Thrissur Pooram venue due to a leg injury that made it difficult for him to walk through the crowd. Suresh Gopi said he traveled five kilometers by car before being attacked by goons, from which he was rescued by nearby youth. Suresh Gopi also questioned if anyone has the courage to call the CBI for an investigation.

Also Read: Kerala: Venugopal confirms DCC suggested Muraleedharan as candidate in Palakkad, praises Satheesan

Speaking to the media, Suresh Gopi dismissed concerns regarding the alleged disruption of the Thrissur Pooram, asserting that it is an attempt to distract from the Karuvannur issue that influenced voters in Thrissur. He questioned why police have not filed a case based on the testimony of a person who claimed he arrived at the venue in an ambulance. He also insisted that he has not made any derogatory remarks about anyone's family.

Addressing ongoing controversies, Gopi noted that issues related to the ADM's death are not new and mentioned his recent conversation with the Petroleum Minister. He added that the NOCs issued over the past decade will be scrutinized as part of the investigation.

Also Read: Kerala: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in coming days; yellow alert for heavy rain in multiple districts
 

