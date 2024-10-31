BPL founder and prominent industrialist TPG Nambiar passes away

TPG Nambiar, founder of BPL (British Physical Laboratories), passed away in Bengaluru. He built BPL into a leading electronics manufacturer, contributing significantly to India's defense, telecommunications, and mobile industries, and was also father-in-law to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister.

Bengaluru: TPG Nambiar, the founder and owner of the renowned electronics brand BPL, passed away this morning at the age of 96 at his residence on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru. He had been suffering from age-related illnesses. Nambiar was the father-in-law of former Union Minister and industrialist Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

BPL, officially known as British Physical Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd., was founded by TPG Nambiar, a native of Thalassery, in 1963 in collaboration with a British company of the same name. The company initially produced small electronic devices for the Indian defense forces.

In the early 1980s, after recognizing the growing demand for colour TVs and video cassettes following the 1982 Asian Games, BPL expanded into manufacturing these popular consumer electronics. By the 1990s, BPL had established itself as a giant in the Indian electronics sector. However, facing increasing competition from foreign firms during the liberalization era, the company later shifted its focus to telecommunications and mobile technology.

Currently, BPL is concentrating on the production of medical electronic devices. Many prominent figures in the industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to TPG Nambiar. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and noted that Nambiar, as the founder of BPL, made a significant impact on the telecommunications industry in India and held a prominent position in the country's industrial landscape. The Chief Minister highlighted that Nambiar's ventures served as a great inspiration for those entering the business sector.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister took to 'X' to offer his condolences. “Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar’s enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones,” he posted on X.

His funeral is scheduled for tomorrow between 11 am and 12 pm at Kalpalli Crematorium near the Bayyappanahalli Terminal in Bengaluru.

