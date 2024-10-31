Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-545 October 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 545: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Oct 31). 
 

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-545 October 31 2024
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 545: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 545 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-545 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

For numbers ending with:

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala: Suresh Gopi admits to using ambulance to reach Thrissur Pooram, claims he was attacked by goons dmn

Kerala: Venugopal confirms DCC suggested Muraleedharan as candidate in Palakkad, praises Satheesan dmn

Kerala: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in coming days; yellow alert for heavy rain in multiple districts october 31 to november 3 anr

Kerala: Elderly woman reportedly paralyzed after rabies vaccine at Alappuzha Medical College; Family files complaint anr

Kerala Gold Rate October 30 2024: Gold prices hit new record; Rate of one sovereign gold crosses Rs 59000 anr

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN) snt

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here ATG

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

