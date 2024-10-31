Heavy rain returns to Kerala; orange alert issued for 2 districts, yellow alert for multiple districts

Kerala is expecting heavy rain from October 31 to November 3. Orange alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta and Palakkad on Nov 1 and yellow alert issued for several districts. 

Heavy rain returns to Kerala; orange alert issued for 2 districts, yellow alert for multiple districts dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is set to return to Kerala after a brief respite, as announced by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Tomorrow, heavy rainfall is expected, and an orange alert is sounded for Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued today for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, which will extend tomorrow to include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram.

Also Read: Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days

Orange alert

-01/11/2024: An Orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Palakkad, predicting isolated extremely heavy rainfall, defined as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert

-31/10/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki
-01/11/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram
-02/11/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad
-03/11/2024: Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts, indicating isolated heavy rainfall, which is defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also anticipated.

Fishermen warning

Fishing is permitted off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today (31/10/2024).

Also Read: BPL founder and prominent industrialist TPG Nambiar passes away

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

BPL founder and prominent industrialist TPG Nambiar passes away dmn

BPL founder and prominent industrialist TPG Nambiar passes away

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-545 October 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-545 October 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: Suresh Gopi admits to using ambulance to reach Thrissur Pooram, claims he was attacked by goons dmn

Kerala: Suresh Gopi admits to using ambulance to reach Thrissur Pooram, claims he was attacked by goons

Kerala: Venugopal confirms DCC suggested Muraleedharan as candidate in Palakkad, praises Satheesan dmn

Kerala: Venugopal confirms DCC suggested Muraleedharan as candidate in Palakkad, praises Satheesan

Recent Stories

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode snt

CSK retains Dhoni for IPL 2025: Fans laud 'Thala' as greatest uncapped player in IPL history, memes explode

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH) snt

IPL 2025: Hitman Rohit Sharma assures fans to bring Mumbai Indians' 'legacy back' after retention (WATCH)

CM Yogi launches 74 development projects in Vantangiya village worth Rs 185 crore AJR

CM Yogi launches 74 development projects in Vantangiya village worth Rs 185 crore

19-year-old Indian 'baked to death' in Canada Walmart oven What we know so far? AJR

19-year-old Indian 'baked to death' in Canada Walmart oven — What we know so far?

5 Foods that increase the risk of cancer RTM

5 Foods that increase the risk of cancer

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon