Heavy rain returns to Kerala; orange alert issued for 2 districts, yellow alert for multiple districts

Kerala is expecting heavy rain from October 31 to November 3. Orange alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta and Palakkad on Nov 1 and yellow alert issued for several districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is set to return to Kerala after a brief respite, as announced by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Tomorrow, heavy rainfall is expected, and an orange alert is sounded for Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued today for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, which will extend tomorrow to include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram.

Orange alert

Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days

-01/11/2024: An Orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Palakkad, predicting isolated extremely heavy rainfall, defined as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert

-31/10/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki

-01/11/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram

-02/11/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad

-03/11/2024: Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts, indicating isolated heavy rainfall, which is defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also anticipated.

Fishermen warning

Fishing is permitted off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today (31/10/2024).

