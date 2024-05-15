Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Erattupetta

In the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, a woman from Kottayam's Erattupetta has complained that the accused Rahul had registered a marriage with her. While this was pending, he entered into another marriage with a woman from Paravur, Ernakulam.

Kozhikode: In yet another major revelation, a woman from Erattupetta, Kottayam disclosed that the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence, Rahul P Gopal, was married to her before. The woman in her complaint stated that Rahul had previously registered marriage with her, and while this was pending, he entered into another marriage. She learned about Rahul's subsequent marriage through social media.

A case of domestic violence surfaced from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district, where a woman from Paravur, Ernakulam was brutally assaulted, purportedly by her husband, shortly after their marriage on May 5. The incident took place on May 12 and resulted in the woman sustaining severe injuries.

The woman recounted her husband, Rahul P Gopal, as having trust issues, worsened by alcohol consumption, which culminated in the violent assault. The attack allegedly included an attempted strangulation using a mobile charging cable, alongside other forms of physical abuse. The domestic violence came to light when her family paid a visit to Rahul's residence on Sunday and noticed bruises on her body.

Meanwhile, a new investigation team led by Farooq ACP will investigate the case and the decision was taken when the family of the victim came forward against the Pantheerankavu police. Haridasan, the victim's father, demanded action against the police officers involved in the case. He criticized the officials for their failure to promptly register the case and stated that he had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister regarding the matter.

A lookout notice was issued to find Rahul, the accused in the case, who had absconded.

The statement of the complainant will be recorded in the case today. Accused Rahul has turned off both of his mobile phones. The police have issued a lookout notice to prevent him from leaving the country. A new investigation team, consisting of seven members and headed by Farooq ACP Saju K Abraham, will depart from Kozhikode today and arrive in Kochi to record the woman's statement.



