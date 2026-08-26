A family in Alanallur, Palakkad, had a very close shave on Thiruvonam day. Their house completely collapsed in heavy rain and wind just moments after they stepped out. The family had just finished their Onam sadya and were leaving for a visit, which saved their lives. Now homeless, they are seeking help.

Palakkad: On Thiruvonam day, a family in Palakkad had a miraculous escape when their house completely collapsed due to heavy rain and strong winds. The incident happened in Alanallur, where Ramesh's house in Malikkunnu was destroyed.

Ramesh, his wife Sunitha, and their two children survived the disaster by a matter of minutes. The family had just finished their traditional Thiruvonam sadya (feast). They stepped out of their home to go and visit some relatives. The moment they were outside, the house came crashing down. The roof is now completely gone.

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This unbelievable timing is the only reason a major tragedy was avoided. But with their house suddenly gone, the family is now completely stranded and has nowhere to go. Locals are demanding that the authorities must step in immediately and provide the family with the compensation they deserve for their destroyed home.

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