A massive fire broke out at Babustores in Angamaly, with flames erupting from the stationery shop’s godown. One worker was injured in the incident, while others managed to escape safely. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Kochi: A massive fire broke out at a shop called Babustores in Angamaly today. The blaze, which started in the godown of the stationery store, left one worker injured. He has been rushed to a hospital. Other employees managed to run out to safety just in time. The shop is located right in front of the Angamaly railway station. Fireforce units reached the spot and put out the flames.

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The fire started around 4 PM at the shop, which is also known as Babus Traders and Super Market. A bigger tragedy was avoided because the workers quickly escaped and vehicles parked nearby were moved away immediately. The shop had a huge stock of notebooks, which caused the fire to spread rapidly. It took several units from eight different fire stations to finally bring the blaze under control.

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