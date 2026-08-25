A family from Mavelikkara Chettikulangara had a miraculous escape after their car caught fire. The incident took place around 10:45 PM on Monday near Chennithala Thripperumthura Aarattumukku. They were on their way back from a wedding in Mannar.

Mannar (Alappuzha): A car that was on the move suddenly caught fire on the Thattarambalam-Mannar state highway. A family of four who were inside the car had a miraculous escape. The vehicle, however, was completely gutted in the fire.

The family, who are residents of Mavelikkara Chettikulangara, were travelling in the car when the incident happened. The fire broke out around 10:45 PM on Monday night near Chennithala Thripperumthura Aarattumukku. The family was returning home after attending a wedding function in Mannar.

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According to reports, the passengers noticed some small sparks and smoke coming from inside the car. They acted quickly, stopped the vehicle, and got out immediately. Just moments after they exited, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire brigade from Mavelikkara was informed and they rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The Mannar police also reached the location. Due to the accident, traffic on the Chennithala-Thattarambalam road was blocked for several hours. Normal traffic could only be restored after the fire was completely put out.

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