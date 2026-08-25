Things got really dramatic outside Nedumangad District Hospital when two gangs clashed. They even threw country-made crackers to create panic before the fight. Police have now arrested nine people involved in the incident.

Police have arrested nine men after a major clash between two gangs right outside a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident happened around 11 PM on Sunday near the Nedumangad District Hospital. The gangs first created a scene by throwing country-made crackers, causing a lot of panic.

The whole fight was apparently over a money dispute. Two men, Krishnanunni and Vishnu, had a financial tiff, and they both brought their own gangs to the hospital premises to settle the score. The groups arrived on bikes and in a car.

Locals who saw the chaos immediately called the police. A large police team rushed to the spot, but by then, the gangs had grabbed their injured members and fled in their vehicles. The police didn't give up; they chased the accused through the night and managed to catch all nine of them by Monday morning.

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The arrested men are Krishnanunni (27) from Palode Perayam, Anoop (26) from Nedumangad Mancha Perumala, Sadikh (28) from Pullampara Palakonam, Diju (27) from Mancha Parakkad, Shijin (34) from Uzhamalackal Charumoodu, Harikrishnan (27) from Karakulam Kachani, Vishnu (25) from Palode Perayam, Surabhin (30) from Aruvikkara Mylam Cheriyakonni, and Rajesh (32) from Mancha Perumala.

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These aren't first-time offenders. Police said Anoop is an accused in several cases, including an attempt to murder case. Diju has around ten criminal cases against him at the Nedumangad police station alone. Both have also been booked under the strict KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act) before. Many of the others are also on the 'rowdy list' at various police stations.

Police found deadly weapons and explosive materials on the accused. The team that made the arrests included Nedumangad SHO Prasad, SI Basith Ibrahim, and officers Ambareesh, Naseem, Abhilash, C Biju, Anurag, and Rajeev. All nine have been remanded to custody.