Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shocking! 4-year-old girl undergoes tongue surgery instead of finger at Kerala's Kozhikode Medical College

    A four-year-old girl underwent surgery on her tongue instead of her sixth finger, as originally planned at Kozhikode Medical College. The medical college superintendent mentioned that the child also had tongue issues, but it's unclear if this was known prior to the surgery.
     

    Shocking! 4-year-old girl undergoes tongue surgery instead of finger at Kerala's Kozhikode Medical College anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 16, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Serious allegations of medical malpractice have surfaced at Kozhikode Medical College, where a complaint states that there was a mix-up in the body part to be operated on. A four-year-old girl from Cheruvannur Madurai Bazaar, Kozhikode, who was supposed to undergo finger surgery, allegedly ended up having surgery on her tongue instead.

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram

    The child underwent surgery on her tongue instead of the intended procedure on her sixth finger. The family has reported that the doctor who conducted the surgery apologized for the mistake. Subsequently, the sixth finger was removed through another surgery. The family mentioned that the child was not with them when she was taken for surgery; instead, they were informed by the nurse that the surgery was completed upon the child's return to the ward, which they discovered when they noticed cotton stuffed in her mouth.

    When the cloth on the child's hand was changed, it was observed that the sixth finger remained unchanged. The family alleges that the nurse reacted with laughter when informed about the mistake. They expressed that the seriousness of the incident was not appropriately addressed. Additionally, they claim that they have not received a satisfactory explanation from the authorities regarding the incident. There is uncertainty surrounding various aspects of the situation, including whether the child was mixed up with another patient or if there were alterations to the documents.

    The medical college superintendent clarified that the child also had issues with her tongue. However, it remains unclear whether this condition was identified prior to the surgery. An investigation will be conducted to determine if both surgeries were performed simultaneously. Additionally, the superintendent affirmed that they would thoroughly examine the sequence of events to ascertain what occurred.

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film
     

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-522 May 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-522 May 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Family of man died in Muscat protests with his body at Air India Express office in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film anr

    Kerala: Political leaders rally in support of Megastar Mammootty against hate campaign over two-year-old film

    Kerala: Five-year-old infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection anr

    Kerala: Five-year-old girl infected with Amoebic meningoencephalitis in Malappuram; Know about brain infection

    Kerala: Kidnappers abandon 10-year-old in Kasaragod; medical report indicates molestation anr

    Kerala: Kidnappers abandon 10-year-old in Kasaragod; medical report indicates molestation

    Recent Stories

    National Dengue Day 2024: Important signs, symptoms and complications of severe dengue RBA

    National Dengue Day 2024: Important signs, symptoms and complications of severe dengue

    NIA arrests embassy blast plot suspect in Mysuru vkp

    NIA arrests embassy blast plot suspect in Mysuru

    Nagaland state lottery result May 16, 2024: Check today's winning numbers RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result May 16, 2024: Today's winning numbers

    1 in 2 million case: Rare Indonesian conjoined twins, born with 4 arms & 3 legs, undergo surgical correction see photos snt

    1 in 2 million case: Rare Indonesian conjoined twins, born with 4 arms & 3 legs, undergo surgical correction

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-522 May 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-522 May 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon